Anne-Marie Unveils New Single 'To Be Young' Ft. Doja Cat

Global pop superstar Anne-Marie returns with her brand-new single and video "To Be Young" featuring Doja Cat, today via Warner Records.

Listen and watch below!

"To Be Young" embodies the boundless ups, downs, learnings, dreams and realities that are experienced throughout life as we each try to figure out our paths. In the new youth anthem, Anne-Marie proclaims "We're all a mess, but I guess this is what it feels like to be young." Anne-Marie co-wrote the track with Billy Walsh (Post Malone, The Weeknd), Delacey (Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato) and Louis Bell (Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Lorde), with Bell also taking the reins on production. Shot at home during lockdown and featuring a self-penned verse from Doja Cat, the accompanying performance-led video is directed by frequent collaborator Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Halsey) with creative direction provided by Kate Moross (Spice Girls, Sam Smith).

"To Be Young" follows the February release of "Birthday" which PAPER lauded, "It's 2020 and the fire lighting Anne-Marie's candles is eternally lit." Anne-Marie is currently working on her highly anticipated sophomore album.

Anne-Marie's rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. She has surfaced as a ubiquitous, unshakable, and undeniable voice in pop music worldwide. She remains renowned for witty lyrics, powerhouse vocals, confessional delivery, playful presentation, and irresistible hooks. Since making her debut in 2013, the Essex singer and songwriter has achieved consistent multiplatinum success, tallied over 12 billion-plus streams, and maintained a spot in Top 100 of Spotify's "Most Listened-To Artists in the World."

In 2017, she lent her voice to Clean Bandit's "Rockabye," which went quintuple-platinum and ascended to the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. On its heels, her 2018 full-length debut album, Speak Your Mind, reached platinum status in the United States. Across the pond, the record notably stood out as "the UK's biggest-selling debut of 2018" and picked up 1x-Diamond, 5x-platinum, and 7x-gold certifications around the globe. It also boasted the platinum "2002" [feat. Ed Sheeran] and the double-platinum "FRIENDS" with Marshmello. The latter clinched #2 on the U.S. Top 40 Radio Charts. Delivering various blockbuster collaborations, she teamed up with Lauv on "f, I'm lonely," joined forces with James Arthur on "Rewrite the Stars" for the chart-dominating The Greatest Showman Soundtrack and linked up with David Guetta on "Don't Leave Me Alone." She garnered dozens of award nominations, including 9 BRIT Awards, 3 iHeart Music Awards, 2 Teen Choice Awards, and 1 Billboard Music Award. Add

Related Articles View More Music Stories