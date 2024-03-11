Ankhoï Remixes Mayra Andrade's 'Afeto'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned for his musical style, Ankhoï first encountered the art of Mayra Andrade during his time in Brazil: "My initial exposure to Mayra's music came through her track « Ilha de Santiago ». I distinctly recall hearing it for the first time in Baixo Gavea, where I used to spend a lot of time with my friends, and I instantly fell in love with it."

In crafting this remix, Ankhoï has set the perfect atmosphere to keep you dancing, with the beautiful vocals and melodies taking you on a captivating journey. "Upon listening to « Afeto », I immediately knew I wanted to create something with it. A few days later, I had a version that I also shared with my favorite band, Keinemusik. From this point, the track gained a lot of support and I began receiving a lot of requests for it."

With over 3 million streams on Spotify across his discography, Ankhoï views music as a source of enjoyment throughout the creative process. "Music is a hobby for me, and I hope it remains that way indefinitely. I derive equal joy from being in the studio and playing, as well as sharing moments with the crowd. It's truly a blessing to have the opportunity to live out my passion, explore new countries and cultures, and collaborate with my favorite artists"

The track masterfully combines a variety of elements to create a musical experience that is both enchanting and exhilarating.

From the driving rhythms, and powerful vocals, to the foundational bass and the elegant keys and melodies, the elements fuse seamlessly to provide the perfect platform for the emotive vocal color.