Andy Grammer Shares New Spoken Word Track

His new album is due later this year.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Emmy Award winner and acclaimed multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer today released a special spoken word song, based on his poetry, entitled "I Need A New Money" via Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

Written solely by Grammer, "I Need A New Money" grapples with the societal value placed on wealth and champions the idea that money doesn't correlate to self-worth or happiness and that life's real currency is love.

"I think it's crazy that we associate our value as humans with money. When I get quiet with myself, I am aware that my being - my soul - has inherent value but I can forget so easily," said Grammer.

"In our society, we are constantly being told that our worth is somehow connected to our net worth. I obviously know this isn't true, but I am amazed at how often my actions indicate that I believe it is. This is one of life's lessons I have had to relearn over and over again."

I am not merely an economic unit, I am human.

How far off are we that that can sound confusing?

I want to strive for more, but oftentimes I don't know how to

I need a new money that measures my inherent value

The official video for "I Need A New Money" was also released today. The video, directed by Cooper Davidson, shows Grammer working the cash register at a small convenience store. Every customer in the store participates in the spoken word performance, symbolizing the universal experience of the poem's message which ties us all together regardless of perceived circumstance.

American Songwriter gave fans a first look at the video where they shared "He makes a strong case for the notion that it is actually happiness, love, and other intangible-yet inherent-things that are the real currency we should be focusing on."

Grammer's passions not only lie in his music, but also in his philanthropic work. This is paramount to who he is as a person, and it is greatly reflected in his artistry. He was recently recognized by Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support ('Clarity Impact Award') and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ('Defender of Potential' Award) for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world.

He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America's 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker as well as the Indianapolis Colts' "Beyond the Sidelines" benefitting Kicking the Stigma. Additional organizations he's worked with include Feeding America, The V Foundation, Carousel of Hope and many more.

﻿Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. His new album is due later this year. For tour dates and more, visit AndyGrammer.com.



