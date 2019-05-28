Andy Clockwise Shares New Single THIS TOWN (USED TO BE GREAT)

Andy Clockwise records, performs, produces, and mixes all his records, which include the critically acclaimed Classic FM and EP's Dancing World & The Good Book. Today Andy Clockwise shared his new single "This Town." The song is available to share at Soundcloud and will be on all streaming services this Friday. The single follows up the official video for Andy Clockwise's single "War Stories" which premiered at Grimy Goods and is available now on all streaming services. About the song Andy Clockwise told Grimy Goods, "This is the song that started the whole record really, a splurge of upset, denial and trying to find some sort of way to get out of the way of the world throwing every annoyance that one can endure my way. Some part therapy, some part defeat, some death of my youth and most parts rock and roll defiance and rebellion from whatever we call this current status quo. Apathy? Creeping oblivion? I suppose I see it as a fresh start. Hope I don't f it up!"

Over the years Andy Clockwise has toured with The Black Keys, Julian Casablancas and Warpaint. Andy Clockwise is presenting a May Residency/Party at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles in May. During the residency, named Hotel Electric, he will be previewing all of the new material with his band, Local Hero. The residency will also feature performances by Guy Blakeslee (Entrance Band), Stella Mozgawa DJ (Warpaint) Vs Color, Veronica Bianqui, Golden Suns and more.



Known for his legendary, inclusive & verbose shows (think LCD Soundsystem meets Nick Cave), Andy Clockwise has fostered a loyal local & international fan base and a well-deserved reputation as an artistic wunderkind of the new generation of independent musicians.



After some personal tragedy and taking time to work in his studio on a farm in the NSW North Coast in Australia, Clockwise crafted this album by himself mostly but also with friend Omar Yakar Jr. engineering and co-producing (War On Drugs, Perfume Genius) when he got back to Los Angeles to finish it at Boulevard Recordings (Pink Floyd The Wall, Fleetwood Mac Rumours).



Clockwise's first taste of success came in Australia with his debut double-album Classic FM, released through ABC/Universal which was Triple J featured. Critics called the album "thrilling," ambitious," and "unpredictable." Its success eventually landed him sold-out headlining tours across Australia, as well as support slots with INXS and Hugh Cornwell of The Stranglers. Rolling Stone Australia wrote, "Andy Clockwise pours everything into his well-honed, life-affirming songs and leaves no stone unturned in his search for musical nirvana".



After a short stint in London, Clockwise settled into his new Los Angeles home. He became immersed in the eclectic music scene that is Los Angeles. His success Down Under translated in the United States almost immediately, as he released a string of successful EPs prior to the release of his second LP The Socialite. Even prior to the album's release, he had radio play nationwide on NPR and other influential radio stations like KCRW & KROQ.



Apart from his live and touring career Andy Clockwise has also had numerous engagements working in the studio, recording, producing, playing, engineering and working on multiple releases for artists and for film and television, some of his work can be heard and seen in Wanderlust for Netflix, Meet Me In Montenegro, Pump The Movie and more.

Last summer Andy Clockwise sent The Good Book off into the world with a sold out EP release show at The Satellite. The Good Book included the singles "Open Relationship" featuring Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and "The Best" that debuted on the U.S. Specialty radio charts at #15, tying with fellow Australians The Avalanches. All three singles spent five weeks in the FMQB Radio charts in North America. "Open Relationship" hit #1 on KROQ's fan-voted LOCALS ONLY chart, with spins on KCRW and Alt 98.7FM without even a radio push and was on High Rotation on double J & FBI in Australia.

Since making his home in Los Angeles, Andy Clockwise has founded his own record label, Exhibition Records, "to make as much music as possible before we are old." Bella Darling and George Standford have already released new music on the Motown meets Factory Records inspired label. Over the next two years, Clockwise will be releasing three volumes of his new album, War Stories through the new record label. Andy Clockwise says, "War Stories is about the wars we put each other through...a pop musical ode to human dysfunction, heartache, sex, grief, revolution, and the death of our youth. War Stories was pretty much made by myself in LA/London/Australia while my mum was ill and i was traveling back and forth to look after her and getting back to what I actually enjoy about music which is folk/classic post punk/ pop / my irish trad music & Early electronic house - I gave it a name Warrior pop. Something to stop you from thinking everything is awful. It sounds alright too."





