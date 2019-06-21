Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Releases Amazon Original Cover of Kacey Musgraves' 'Slow Burn'

Today, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness released an Amazon Original cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn" only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

Listen to their "Slow Burn" cover below!

"I was late to the Kacey Musgraves party but when I got there I became a super fan," explains Andrew McMahon. "Golden Hour has been a staple in my home and everywhere else I listen to music since my wife and daughter introduced me to it last year. I'd cover the whole album if I could but 'Slow Burn' felt most like the song I could bring something unique to. It doesn't hurt to have Butch Walker behind the console when attempting something some might see as sacrilege. It's a beautiful song and we had fun taking some chances with the production."

Last year, McMahon released his third studio album Upside Down Flowers that was produced by Butch Walker. The first single "Ohio" reached Top 40 at Alternative radio.

Amazon Music listeners can find Andrew McMahon's cover of "Slow Burn" on the playlist "Control Alt Repeat," providing a global stage for alternative music fans to find new releases from established acts, or discover their next favorite band. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.





