Alicia Witt Releases New Song 'Chasing Shadows'

Actor, singer-songwriter and now author, Alicia Witt, has big plans for 2021. Witt will release a single, an album and for the first time a book. As a singer/songwriter Witt has played her piano-driven pop-rock music all over the world, including a performance at the renowned Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where she resides, as well as opening for Ben Folds Five, John Fullbright, Rachel Platten, Jimmy Webb, and Bob Schneider. On May 21, Witt will release her first single, Talk To You, off her upcoming album, The Conduit. The single will be released by Symphonic Distribution. Witt, who wrote Talk To You, says the song is about connecting; something all of us especially need now as we come out of this pandemic. Talk To You is produced by Witt and Bill Reynolds (Band of Horses; Lissie) and was recorded at Addiction Sound in Nashville.

She also releases new track "Chasing Shadows" tomorrow. Hear the new single here.

Says Witt of the song, "I was thrilled to get to play Addiction Sound's Fazioli concert grand piano on this track. I was backed up by legendary Nashville musicians Dave Roe on bass, and Pete Abbott on drums. It tells the story of going for a 'night out on the town' - but that magical feeling when all you really want to do is get some quiet time with one special person there that you're longing to get to know better. Talk To You is also about our need to just connect with one another - especially as we come out of the strange year we've all lived through, we may be craving that human contact more than ever. Another pair of eyes out there to download with and assure us we've shared the same experiences - even though we didn't know each other through all of them."

The album, The Conduit, will be released later in 2021. The Conduit is Alicia's fifth album, and her first as producer. The album is co-produced alongside Jordan Lehning (Lydia Luce) and Bill Reynolds. Witt plans to release two more singles before releasing the album.

On October 5th, Alicia Witt will add author to her resume. Witt's first book, Small Changes, will be released by Harper Collins. The book is an easy, no rules way to add more plant-based foods, peace and positivity into your life - through recipes, exercises, food substitutions, and healthy rituals. Witt has spent her career in the spotlight since age 7, and although it's offered her amazing experiences and creative freedom, it also brought insecurities and fatigue. Through trial and error, when Witt stepped back and incorporated small changes into her life, she noticed an enormous difference which made the actor healthier physically and emotionally. In Small Changes, Witt shows that journey to forming better habits and shows the ways that adopting "the small changes philosophy," has allowed her to find balance, eat better and feel healthier physical and emotionally.

Previous releases by Alicia Witt include 15000 Days, from Grammy award-winning producer Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Norah Jones, Dawes) and the Ben Folds produced Revisionary History, hailed by Nashville Scene as "a piano-pop gem that sounds by turns like "Grey Seal"-era Elton John, an alt-universe Fiona Apple and a film-noir chanteuse notching her nights in cigarette burns on the fallboard."



Also known for her decades-long career as a prolific TV/film actress (beginning with David Lynch's 'Dune' at the age of 7), Alicia's music has been featured in numerous movies. Her most recent Hallmark Christmas movie, 2020's Christmas Tree Lane, features two of Witt's original songs. Alicia was most recently seen in Netflix's I Care A Lot, starring Rosamund Pike. The movie has been streamed over 56M times. She also leads the cast of Modern Persuasion. Other credits include Orange Is The New Black, The Walking Dead, ABC's Nashville, Two Weeks Notice, Mr Holland's Opus, The Sopranos, Cybill, and Urban Legend.