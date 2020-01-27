Alice Wallace To Release Ronstadt Cover 'Long, Long Time' On Vinyl

Alice Wallace has joined forces with Need to Know Records to release a stunning new version of the Linda Ronstadt classic "Long, Long Time." The single will be released on both 7" vinyl and digital on February 14, 2020. Alice, who calls Linda Ronstadt her biggest influence, first performed the song to critical acclaim at the one-night-stand of the iconic Palomino Club in Los Angeles in October of 2018.

"I taught myself to sing by listening to Linda Ronstadt," Wallace says. "Not only is her vocal technique unparalleled, but her skill in exploring so many different styles of music has always been a huge source of inspiration for me. And this song, 'Long, Long Time,' has always been the song that has called my name since the moment I heard it."

Wallace recorded the song back in September with Nashville producer Doug Lancio - whose credits include producing Patty Griffin's 1000 Kisses album, as well as albums for John Hiatt, Todd Snider, Gretchen Peters and many others. The 7" vinyl single will feature a version of Don Walser's yodeling anthem "Rolling Stone from Texas" on the B side.

Although a recent Nashville transplant, Wallace is a California native and spent the last 12 years based there. And the music that was born in California - through artists like Ronstadt - is what has influenced Wallace's music from the start. "California will always have an incredibly special place in my heart - and in my music," Alice says. "It's where I was born, and the sounds of California have shaped my music since I first picked up a guitar. But I felt ready for a change, and I am so excited to see what Nashville has to offer."

Wallace's style reflects distinctive musical evolution and places her squarely among a host of West Coast artists who are finding success in the Americana scene with songs that are definitively coastal. Wallace's last full-length release, Into the Blue, released in January 2019, is an album that's both driven and dynamic - it's a virtual tour de force for an artist whose list of credits and accomplishments include designation as 2017's "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the California Country Awards and "Best Country/Americana Artist" at the L.A. Music Critic awards. It was named as one of the Essential Albums of 2019 by Saving Country Music, as well as receiving other Best of 2019 nods from publications like Americana Highways, The Alternate Root and B-Sides and Badlands.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk