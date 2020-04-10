Ali Holder Releases New Album UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTHS

We each have unique fibers that weave, twist and turn to make up the person we are. Some can be a little ragged, a little worn, a little less than what we expected they would be -- the parts of our brains and bodies that require a little extra care. Uncomfortable Truths, out today, finds singer-songwriter Ali Holder facing these pieces of her own story head-on.

Throughout the 12-song collection, Holder unapologetically "embraces her own contradictions, explores the thorniness of marriage, and speaks explicitly on different forms of privilege," No Depression notes. The album is confessional in nature, seeking to convey an ultimately positive outlook on surroundings, while still acknowledging difficult circumstances.

Two songs are from the perspective of La Loba, a Pueblo myth known for collecting bones of those in danger of being lost to the world, as well as her ability to resurrect the wild spirit of life. "Bruja" finds La Loba bringing 300 women who died at the hands of the Mexican cartels back to life to march on the men who destroyed them. Atwood Magazine premiered the track, saying it's "a dazzling show of force" as "Holder's impassioned singing speaks for those who lost their lives, who may no longer use their own voices to fight an ongoing, terrible, and largely unseen battle of gender, power, and place in society." The last song on the album, "Singing Over Bones" finds Holder unapologetically claiming the wild within.

Relationships and the challenges that come with them are the focus of several tracks; "California," a mid-tempo track replete with an atmospheric percussion and Holder's arresting alto on full display, parallels the vast landscape with ups and downs, hot and cold of a romantic relationship.

"Take Me As I Am," about marriage, examines therapy as a beneficial tool for both individuals and relationships, offering a way to accept someone as they are. On "Bad Wife," AudioFemme notes Holder "gets honest about marriage," as she ponders identity in a relationship. "Nova" uses space metaphors in terms of marriage, finding ways to cut through the darkness. "Lightning Rods" ponders the idea of creativity as the inherent electricity we each have.

"Reborn" discusses chronic pain and shifting perspective. American Songwriter says, like much of what's discussed on the album, it's "not always neatly wrapped, but the message of a change of mindset prevails."

"You can choose to focus on the negative or the positive," Holder says. "I am making a choice for the positive. All this in hopes that someone else can hear it and feel less alone about their own pain."

Holder will perform the songs from Uncomfortable Truths via a livestream on her Facebook page tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT.

Uncomfortable Truths Track Listing:

1. Take Me As I Am

2. Bad Wife

3. Speak One

4. Bruja

5. California

6. Speak Two

7. Lightning Rods

8. Nova

9. Speak Three

10. Reborn

11. Speak Four

12. Singing Over Bones





