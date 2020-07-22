Alfie Templeman and Vevo Release DSCVR at Home Videos of 'Happiness in Liquid Form' and 'Maybe This Is Time'

Vevo announces the release of Alfie Templeman's DSCVR at Home performances of "Happiness In Liquid Form" and "Maybe This Is Time." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, dodie and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Both "Happiness In Liquid Form" and "Maybe This Is Time" are featured on Alfie's recently released EP, Happiness In Liquid Form. "Happiness In Liquid Form" was co-written with Justin Young of The Vaccines and received its first airplay as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record in the World' on BBC Radio 1 in April. The track has since received airplay from Radio 1's Clara Amfo, Nick Grimshaw and was Jack Saunders' Tune of the Week last week, with further spins from Radio X's John Kennedy and BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins.

Happiness In Liquid Form follows Alfie Templeman's trio of rapturously received EP's -- 2018's Like An Animal, and 2019's Sunday Morning Cereal and Don't Go Wasting Time -- which introduced the world to a prodigiously talented young musician, songwriter, producer and performer. The Bedfordshire-born teen has enjoyed a meteoric rise and cemented his place as one of U.K. indie's brightest lights with support from Radio 1 (multiple Tunes of the Week, BBC Introducing Track of the Week, Indie House Party co-host, Maida Vale session), BBC 6 Music (airplay from Steve Lamacq, Shaun Keaveny, Chris Hawkins, and a live session during Independent Venue Week), Radio X (2020 Great X-Pectations), Beats 1 and more.

"Happiness In Liquid Form" and "Maybe This Is Time" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

