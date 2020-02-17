Alexander 23 Releases Two DSCVR Videos with Vevo

Vevo announces the release of Alexander 23's DSCVR performances of "I Hate You So Much" and "Dirty AF1s." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Duckwrth and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Watch below!

With the release of his breakthrough single "Dirty AF1s," Alexander 23 introduced a singular new voice into the pop world, merging classic singer/songwriter introspection with the experimental edge of a bedroom producer. On his debut EP I'm Sorry I Love You, the Chicago-bred artist brings his complex musicality to a collection of confessional yet nuanced songs, transforming highly specific emotions into elaborately detailed sonic worlds.

A self-produced effort, I'm Sorry I Love You came to life at Alexander's home studio in Los Angeles, with the 24-year-old musician playing every instrument and tapping into the hyper-creative sensibilities he's honed since first venturing into self-recording in middle school.

Around the age of 12, Alexander began writing and recording his own material, spending much of middle school and high school playing in bands. After years of refining his artistic voice, he had a major creative breakthrough with the writing of "When I Die"-a vulnerable but playfully off-kilter track. Within the next year, Alexander made his debut with "Dirty AF1s," which premiered as Apple Music's Bop of the Week and also landed on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist. Soon enough, he took the stage opening for Alec Benjamin on a North American sold-out tour. Known for his mesmerizing live show, he also made his Lollapalooza debut in summer 2019, joined mxmtoon on tour that fall, and has plans to support Omar Apollo for a string of dates to wrap up the year.

"I Hate You So Much" and "Dirty AF1s" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





