Alexa Villa Shares Spanish Language Version of 'Call Me Crazy'

"Bubble Rockstress" Alexa Villa shares the Spanish language version of her recent single, "Call Me Crazy." This marks the debut Spanish language release from Villa, who has ancestral ties to Mexico and Spain.

"I was inspired to record this Spanish version by my family and my recent trip to Spain," shares Villa. "My Father is from Mexico and my ancestors are from Spain. I've taken some time this year to learn more about our history and reflect on how special it is to come from two different cultures. I grew up speaking Spanish fluently and cooking family recipes so naturally, singing in Spanish felt overdue!"

While her classmates were playing with Barbies, Los Angeles-based Bubble Rockstress Alexa Villa was playing on The Warped Tour. She has opened for acts including The Darkness, Ryan Cabrera, and Hinds to name a few and has honed her craft as the sharp, yet charismatic artist she is today.

With influences ranging from Miley Cyrus, Yungblud, 5SOS, Willow Smith and Halsey to Led Zeppelin, Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette, the singer/songwriter/classically-trained pianist and producer empowers the listener to embrace their madness and be authentically imperfect, loud and abrupt. She also expresses individuality through fashion and works with various brands to further create her own world.

Listen to the new single here: