Alex Henry Foster Announces Live EU Broadcast

Alex Henry Foster invites you to his sold-out gig in Brussels today, February 28, at 20:00, local time (2PM Eastern time).



"I wanted to invite you to a Facebook live broadcast of my concert in Brussels on February 28, at Le Botanique. This is our last show in Europe before we hit the UK, it is sold out, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to share the moment with you all. The broadcast will start around 8pm, local time." - Alex



Halfway through his tour "A Slow Pace of Peace to Come", the critics have been unanimous and in favor of Alex, who's been compared to Swans, Nick Cave, Mogwai, Sigur Rós, and many other big names in the post-rock scene. Some even wonder if his little Eastwood guitar will survive the tour, while others are emotionally moved by the message conveyed through the words and music.



"In "Summertime Departures" he finds such haunting words for his inner pain that you can only stand in front of the stage in amazement." - Dylan Cem Akalin / Jazz & Rock (Germany)

Alex Henry Foster (AHF) is a Canadian musician, singer-songwriter, author, producer, and composer, best known as the frontman of Juno Awards nominee Post-Rock / Noise band Your Favorite Enemies (YFE).



Fierce human rights advocate, Foster has been a very active public speaker over the last decade, commenting on racism, the proliferation of street gangs - in the midst of which he spent his teenage years, the resurgence of populism and identity extremism amongst other things, as well as teaming up with Amnesty International for several campaigns. He also established the non-profit group Rock N Rights in 2004, initiating sensibilization awareness towards children soldiers, has created The Hope Project following the Japanese Tsunami of 2011, and most recently took part in the recent pressure on the Canadian authorities regarding Saudi blogger Raif Badawi.



Aside from having been among one of the first waves of writers to embrace the blogging medium back in 2006, Foster has been a recurrent contributor to the Japanese music mag BEEAST since 2015. He also published the book "A Journey Beyond Ourselves" in 2017 and launched the digital lifestyle mag The Eye View in early 2018.



Foster is also known for being a precursor of a new generation of independent artists/entrepreneurs, as he is not only the co-owner of the respected label "Hopeful Tragedy Records" along with his bandmate Jeff Beaulieu, but he is also the co-founder of the Upper Room studio located in a former Catholic church transformed in a multimedia complex and founded the conceptual creative group The Fabrik, from which bloomed several clothing collections as well as a special line of jewelry, Red Crown Crane, in collaboration with YFE's keyboard player & art designer, Miss Isabel.



On November 9, 2018, Foster released a first solo music project, an intimate poetry essay about finding peace, faith and hope through the context of grief, depression, and distress. This album is the first project to be released within a new partnership venture established between his label Hopeful Tragedy Records and Sony Music Entertainment / The Orchard.



A real baseball fanatic and a counterculture kook, Foster is also the proud daddy of two dogs named Leonard and MacKaye... and likes to simply be called Alex.

Watch the Paste session here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories