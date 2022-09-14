Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alanis Morissette, My Morning Jacket & Giovannie and the Hired Guns Line Up Cassette-Only Releases for RSD Black Friday

Alanis Morissette, My Morning Jacket & Giovannie and the Hired Guns Line Up Cassette-Only Releases for RSD Black Friday

RSD Black Friday will be on November 25.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

In conjunction with RSD Black Friday, RTM-the worldwide leader in reel-to-reel tape manufacturing-and ThinkIndie Distribution are reissuing a series of critically acclaimed albums on cassette for the first time ever.

Alanis Morissette's Such Pretty Forks in the Road and Giovannie and the Hired Guns' Bad Habits will make their debut on cassette, along with My Morning Jacket's much beloved Holiday offering, My Morning Jacket Does Xmas Fiasco Style. The releases will be available at participating indie record stores beginning November 25; see here for additional info on RSD Black Friday titles and stores.

The albums will be reissued on RTM's RTM C-60 high quality audio cassette tape, offering best-in-its-class sound quality in an analog cassette. The cassettes will also come in environmentally-friendly packaging.

In addition to the album releases, RTM is set to launch their new B-1000EW Portable Cassette Player as part of RSD Black Friday. With electronics by RTM, the new player retains the built-in microphone and external microphone recording of their previous B-1000 model, along with an expanded window, USB power adapter and more. The Vinyl Factory recently hailed the B-1000 as one of the best portable cassette players on the market, noting that it is "a modern-made cassette player that allows you to focus on the music."

The Record Store Day Black Friday cassette reissues come on the heels of RTM and ThinkIndie's previous, highly successful cassette-only reissue series which have featured critically acclaimed titles from a wide array of artists including Sturgill Simpson, Major Lazer, Maren Morris, Built To Spill, John Prine, Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis, The Mavericks, Jamie Lidell, Suzanne Vega and many more, as well as RTM/ThinkIndie's first release of an LP of new/previously unreleased music, Patty Griffin's TAPE.

As all analog music formats (vinyl, cassette, reel-to-reel, etc.) continue to rise in popularity, cassette tapes now outpace all other formats-including vinyl-in consumer-market growth, more than quadrupling since 2011. Artists including Eminem, Jack White, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Sufjan Stevens, Lana Del Rey, Muse and Ty Segall have all released recent albums on cassette, and RTM has previously partnered with New York-based Dala Records for a limited edition Record Store Day mixtape.

With the rise in demand for analog music cassettes, RTM's new compact analog cassette tape is the first newly produced cassette on the market to offer high quality audio in analog format, ideal for listening, recording and archiving. The cassette tape is manufactured using legendary chemical formulas from BASF at the RTM facility in Normandy, France. It can be played on any standard compact cassette player, generally available at high-end audio stores and big-box stores nationwide.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


JW Francis Shares New Single 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'JW Francis Shares New Single 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'
September 14, 2022

New York’s self-styled ‘lofi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop’ artist JW Francis shares effervescent offering 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball', the latest reveal from brand new album Dream House. Dream House is slightly reminiscent of The Strokes and even has hints of Lou Reed. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 Trailer
September 14, 2022

On your marks, get set — bake! A new batch of contestants brings their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads and more in a new collection of the Great British Baking Show. Contestants will attempt to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Latto Performs 'Sunshine' for Vevo LIFTVIDEO: Latto Performs 'Sunshine' for Vevo LIFT
September 14, 2022

The recent BET “Best New Artist'' winner has also previously worked with Vevo for Ctrl performances of 777’s “Wheelie” and “Trust No Bitch,” and a Ctrl At Home performance of “Youngest N Richest” from her 2020 album, Queen of Da Souf. “Sunshine” follows Latto’s previous Vevo LIFT performance of “Stepper.” Watch the new video performance now!
Born Ruffians' 'Oh Cecilia' Makes Digital DebutBorn Ruffians' 'Oh Cecilia' Makes Digital Debut
September 14, 2022

Released as a digital-only album in 2021, PULP was the band’s final release in a trilogy that began with the release of JUICE and SQUEEZE. For the remainder of 2022, they will play select dates, including the fifth annual Shondi Festoon, the band’s fictional, non-denominational holiday event they host in Toronto. Check out more tour dates now!
Soul Legend Lee Fields Shares New Song 'Forever'Soul Legend Lee Fields Shares New Song 'Forever'
September 14, 2022

Lee Fields has shared his timeless new single, “Forever,” available now via Daptone Records at all DSPs and streaming services. A stripped-down live performance video – featuring backing from guitarist Thomas Brenneck (Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band) and vocalist Josh Lane (Thee Sacred Souls) – premieres today on YouTube.