Alan Doyle Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Alan Doyle, Canadian national treasure and unofficial ambassador of Newfoundland's rich musical traditions, returns to the road in 2022 with U.S. tour dates to support his latest album Rough Side Out (2020) and EP, Back to the Harbour - a collection of songs to celebrate his love of folk music - out now. Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 11th at 10 a.m. ET (for most shows).

On the heels of his 2020 album release Rough Side Out, Alan was in the midst of a Canadian national tour when COVID halted the live music industry across the world. "We came home from last year's tour on March 9, and we never left," Doyle recently told the San Francisco Examiner in an interview.

Postponing his U.S. tour dates indefinitely, Doyle didn't sit idle long before performing live stream concerts and recording his new six song EP. Looking for something comforting in a year that had everyone out of sorts, Doyle went back to his roots to rediscover his love of folk music, especially the traditional songs from his native Newfoundland.

"I realize this may seem odd to some, as in most parts of the world people have one or two songs they don't remember learning, like Happy Birthday or Silent Night," says Alan. "But in Newfoundland we have so many songs that are just part of our language. I doubt many from around here could tell you when they learned I'se The B'y or Lukey's Boat. We just know them."

Inspired, he wrote three original songs plus unique spins on three classics: "Back Home on the Island" by one of Newfoundland's most popular musical groups Wonderful Grand Band; "Let It Be Me" popularized by legendary duo The Everly Brothers; and the first single, the shanty "Leave Her Johnny."

U.S. TOUR DATES

FEB 16 / BUFFALO, NY @ Town Ballroom

FEB 17 / CLAYTON, NY @ Clayton Opera House

FEB 18 / BARRE, VT @ Barre Opera House

FEB 19 / BOSTON, MA @ City Winery

FEB 20 / BOSTON, MA @ City Winery

FEB 22 / PORTLAND, ME @ Aura

FEB 23 / HOLYOKE, MA @ Gateway Center for the Arts

FEB 24 / CONCORD, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

FEB 25 / PORT WASHINGTON, NY @ Landmark on Main

FEB 26 / NEW YORK, NY @ SONY Hall

FEB 27 / PHILADELPHIA, PA @ City Winery

MAR 1 / WASHINGTON, DC @ City Winery

MAR 3 / RICHMOND, VA @ Tin Pan

MAR 4 / RALEIGH, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

MAR 5 / CHARLOTTE, NC @ Booth Playhouse

MAR 6 / ASHEVILLE, NC @ Grey Eagle

MAR 8 / PONTE VEDRA, FL @ Ponte Vedra Music Hall

MAR 9 / OCALA, FL @ Reilly Arts Center

MAR 10 / CLEARWATER, FL @ Bilhemier Capital Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall

MAR 11 / BONITA SPRINGS, FL @ Centers for Arts Bonita Springs

MAR 12 / BOCA RATON, FL @ The Funky Biscuit

APR 12 / SEATTLE, WA @ Triple Door

APR 13 / SEATTLE, WA @ Triple Door

APR 14 / PORTLAND, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre

APR 15 / NOVATO, CA @ Session Room at HopMonk Tavern

APR 16 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ Pico Union

APR 17 / PHOENIX, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

APR 19 / DENVER, CO @ Soiled Dove Underground

APR 20 / DENVER, CO @ Soiled Dove Underground

APR 21 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Madrid Theatre

APR 22 / EDWARDSVILLE, IL @ Wildey Theatre

APR 23 / NASHVILLE, TN @ City Winery

APR 24 / ATLANTA, GA @ City Winery

APR 26 / CLEVELAND, OH @ Music Box

APR 27 / ANN ARBOR, MI @ The Ark

APR 29 / CHICAGO, IL @ City Winery

APR 30 / MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Dakota

MAY 1 / MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Dakota