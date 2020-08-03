Aime Simone Releases Debut Album SAY YES, SAY NO

ime has also unveiled the documentary The Long Way To Now.

Aime Simone has released his debut album Say Yes, Say No. To coincide with the release Aime has also unveiled the documentary The Long Way To Now, which offers great depth and understanding into the fascinating life of the Berlin-based Parisian and his deeply honest debut album.



The album Say Yes, Say No is a bright and soulful record from the singer and is entirely self-written, produced and mixed. It is an open journal and a journey that weaves from reflective nostalgia of melancholic lows, to a breath of new energy and hopeful sentimentality.



The album prompts a response from all emotions. It's a record to dance to, as found in the vivid alt-pop of lead single 'What's Up With The World?', while it's also a record to cry to as demonstrated in the haunting 'Don't Be Sad'.



The ranging tempos, pitch and rhythms in Say Yes, Say No reflect the ebb and flow of Aime's battles with his mental health throughout his life. The album marks pivotal points in his journey and wellbeing through this, such as becoming a father for the first time at a young age, or the cities that helped shaped him along the way, as displayed in the bright and optimistic 'Vienna'.



The Covid-19 pandemic has also played a strong influence on the record, as found in the singles 'In This Dark Time' and 'Strange Inside', which examine existential fears and human disconnection.



Say Yes, Say No carries an inspiring theme throughout, revealing a supportive message of comfort to those who have ever felt alienated or isolated.



This is demonstrated directly in the title itself. Say Yes, Say No reflects a life of self-doubt, heavily influenced by icons, while also dispirited by the opinions of others. Ultimately Say Yes, Say No flourishes to celebrate a new found self-confidence.



Aime Simone's character is both unusual and complex, dictated by a life that has experienced great highs, the deepest lows, and huge challenges.



Say Yes, Say No plays as an open diary, deeply honest and therapeutic, both sonically and lyrically. Inspired by life changing moments and a fresh outlook on the world, the album is captivating and thought provoking. Say Yes, Say No and the documentary The Long Way To Now are an intimate introduction to the fascinating being of Aime Simone.

