Acid Asian Drops New EP 'Break Into Acid'

São Paulo-based Acid Asian started this project in 2020.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Brazilian artist Acid Asian has unveiled his new EP 'Break Into Acid', out 11th November on RPM, the sub-label of Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT imprint.

A three-track release, 'Break Into Acid' kicks off with the title track, a driving, acid-soaked techno cut that immediately sets the tone. Next up, 'Distortion Reality' takes things up another notch, pairing pummelling kicks with 303 madness, before 'Introspective Acid', as the title suggests, offers the EP's most contemplative moments - while losing none of the intensity.

"The release of the 'Break Into Acid' EP on Charlotte's label is very important to me since it's thanks to her that I was introduced to techno back in 2018," says Acid Asian. "'Break Into Acid' is a track for which I wanted to create some percussion that combines the break beat with acid lines. For 'Introspective Acid', I used two acid lines, and tried to create an introspective melody and some synths on the break on one of them to create more tension to the track. 'Distortion Reality' is a 'heavier' track that contains some distorted elements and a well-marked acid line."

RPM is a turbo-charged, digital-only sub-label of KNTXT that builds velocity around emerging talent and sounds. To meet the demand of the ever-evolving electronic music scene and increase the creative output of the KNTXT label, this latest instalment should provide artists a more agile platform to release music. It aims to offer a flexible test circuit for producers both emerging or established, to experiment with contemporary sounds, free from the latency in vinyl production.

"There was a time in 2020 when we opened up for demo submissions," Charlotte adds. "For one week only, everyone was allowed to send their unreleased material for a potential release on KNTXT. From over about 2000 submissions, Acid Asian immediately caught my attention. Our shared love for 303 brought us together. I'm very excited to support this young, emerging artist from Brazil and I'm excited to see what the future holds for him."

The first ever release on RPM, 'Break Into Acid' is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, both for Acid Asian and KNTXT.

Listen to the new single here:



