Abby Reign Releases New Single 'Roll The Dice'

Abby Reign releases new pop single, "Roll the Dice", on July 17th. "Roll the Dice" reminds us to keep the ones we love close. With the guitar beating as a heart and Reign's vocals cutting through the suspended synth, the message from her lyrics are loud and clear to the listener. "Roll the Dice" is a song about finding that one person we can always count on. A person who won't let go no matter what life throws our way.



"I wanted Roll the Dice to give that feeling of an electric summer love. To me the song brings back nostalgic memories of one of my first "loves". I really hope it can bring back some of those positive nostalgic memories for others in this time of chaos in our world." -Abby Reign



Who's your ride or die? After listening to this song, the answer will be very clear. As Reign sings, "I'm not letting go" in the chorus, think of who comes to mind. This is a person you'll, "never go out of style" with. As the song builds, let your heart and mind build with it. Feel the excitement just under the surface and then share that excitement with the person you can "Roll the Dice" with.

