Abby Posner Shares Emotionally Stirring Single 'Quiet On Sunset'

ABBY POSNER showcases her jack-of-all-trades skillset as a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer with her newly released single, “Quiet On Sunset,” taken from her upcoming sophomore solo album SECOND CHANCES due August 11 via Blackbird Record Label.

Available now across all digital platforms, the music video for “Quiet on Sunset”—filmed on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles, CA--was exclusively premiered via Guitar Girl Magazine last Wednesday and is currently featured on CMT as one of their weekly highlighted music videos.

“I wanted to create an electronic/folk song with lots of dark synths and basses blasting at the end,” says ABBY. “The organic elements I tracked with was the banjo and the marching drum...I love playing with texture when I produce, and I think there is something interesting in there about the two drastically different genres blending together--the duality of wants and needs within a relationship clashing.”

SECOND CHANCES marks ABBY’s debut release on Blackbird Record Label. ABBY produced, mixed, wrote and performed guitar, bass, drum, keys, banjo, mandolin, percussion and vocals for all 12 tracks at Sonic Boom Room Studios in Venice, CA with engineer Kevin Jarvis. Inspired by a life-changing breakup and the introspective soul-searching that followed, SECOND CHANCES embraces her genre-fluid blend of Americana, folk, indie pop and punk rock.

The album’s debut track, “Simple Life,” (released June 7) was premiered via Glide Magazine who noted, “Channeling the majestic folk of 70s’ singer-songwriters with a modern Americana edge...Abby Posner certainly has a way with words, images, and echoing a sepia-toned light with her tunes that evoke the forthright sounds of Aimee Mann, Lydia Loveless and Lucinda Williams.”

ABBY, who identifies as queer (they/she), recently hosted Los Angeles’ Hotel Café’s first-ever Pride Festival event in June and will celebrate the release of SECOND CHANCES on Saturday, August 19 with a special headlining show in Santa Monica, CA at McCabe’s. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

ABBY is also excited to announce she will be performing as an official showcase artist at AMERICANAFEST 2023 in Nashville, TN on September 21 at 7:00 PM at The Vinyl Lab. She will appear the following night, September 22, at The California Country Show AMERICANAFEST Special Event at ACME Feed & Seed which takes place from noon – 7:00 PM.

