AP Dhillon Announces 'Out Of This World' Tour

The general on sale will begin Friday, August 26th at 10am local time.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer, AP Dhillon, announced his 2022 'Out of This World Tour'.

Produced by Live Nation, the 10-city run is Dhillon's first North American tour, kicking off Saturday, October 8th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena before making steps across the U.S. and Canada in Calgary, Houston, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on Friday, November 4th in Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium.

The general on sale will begin Friday, August 26th at 10am local time at here. Fans will have access to a special Spotify presale beginning Thursday, August 25th at 10am through 10pm local time.

AP DHILLON TOUR DATES

Sat Oct 08 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sun Oct 09 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Tue Oct 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Sun Oct 16 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Mon, Oct 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
Wed Oct 19 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
Sat Oct 22 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Nov 01 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Fri Nov 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Globally recognized Punjabi-Canadian artist, AP Dhillon, crafts music influenced by a variety of genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap. The singer, songwriter and record producer uses this range to fuse South Indian and Western musical cultures, curating a unique music catalogue proven to be a distinct force within the Punjabi music industry.

AP Dhillon made his first debut as an artist in 2019 with his single titled "Fake" featuring G Minxr. With the subtle hints of maqam chords, blended with a trap-like beat, this song set the tone for AP Dhillon's creative pursuit within the global music industry. With multiple global hits under his belt, AP Dhillon has captured an audience of millions of fans worldwide.

His music is regularly among the top streaming service charts in North America, Europe and Asia. AP Dhillon's music has had a dominating presence across all streaming and short-video platforms (TikTok, Insta Reels, etc) with a completely organic rise up the charts.

With no previous touring history AP burst out onto the live music scene with his first sold-out tour in India in late 2021. With over 30k tickets sold across 9 shows, AP's first tour was a hit. Fan made videos of the concerts gained millions of views on YouTube and TikTok and getting a ticket was almost impossible. He followed that up with a sold out tour in the UK with shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. Most recently he performed at 2 shows for the Dubai Expo 2020 with over 10,000 people at each show.




