AMP Lost & Found Festival Adds Charlotte De Witte & Matrefakt to 2020 Lineup
Annie Mac's AMP Lost & Found in Malta has added Belgian techno queen Charlotte De Witte and Liverpool-based house trio Matrefakt to the already star-studded lineup, as well as announcing the day splits for the festival on 30th April-3rd May.
Reflecting the festival's genre-spanning offering, everyone from Seth Troxler, Honey Dijon, Helena Hauff and Denis Sulta to Slowthai, Headie One, Aitch and Shy FX are already on the billing for its sixth edition.
The day splits offer the tasty prospect of Camelphat, Prospa, Monki, Alisha and Jaguar opening the festival on the Thursday, with other highlights including a pool party hosted by Moxie, Eclair Fifi and CC:Disco! and a freshly announced, one-off exclusive secret villa party taking place on the Friday with Jayde G and Annie Mac herself providing the soundtrack. As always, the Tropicana stage will host the very best in grime, hip-hop and R&B across the weekend, with the likes of Aitch, Ms Banks and Tiffany Calver all performing.
AMP Lost & Found has been a driving force in establishing Malta as a European music destination. With a lineup that ranges from house and techno to grime and R&B, plus a selection of unique parties that include a one of a kind castle rave, it's become a firm favourite for music fans looking to kick start their summer under the Mediterranean sun.
Set to be the festival's biggest year yet, there is a number of travel and accommodation packages still available via Choice Holidays, with a range of extras including airport transfers and festival shuttles. Various packages are still remaining to be able to experience four sun-soaked days and nights of unique parties on the stunning Mediterranean island.
Festival Info:
Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found Festival
30th April - 3rd May 2020
Malta
Website: www.lostandfoundfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/lostandfoundfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/AMPlostandfound
FULL STAGE SPLITS 2020
OPREING PARTY
THURSDAY
Alisha, Camelphat, Jaguar, Monki, Prospa
POOL PARTIES
THURSDAY
Brame & Hamo, Cromby, Propsa b2b Monki
FRIDAY
CC:Disco! B2b Haai, Eclair Fifi b2b Moxie, Seth Troxler
SATURDAY
Kenny Allstar, Miraa May, Siobhan Bell, Tiffany Calver, Toddla T
SUNDAY
Cinthie, Denis Sulta, Saoirse, Sally C
PALACE
FRIDAY
Brame & Hamo, Denis Sulta, Haai, Jaguar, Patrick Topping
SATURDAY
Annie Mac, Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Matrefakt, Sally C
SUNDAY
Charlotte De Witte, Enzo Siragusa, Richy Ahmed, Saoirse
PYRAMID
FRIDAY
Eclair Fifi, Finn, Kettama, Krystal Klear, Moxie
SATURDAY
Finn, Helena Hauff, Madam X, Midland, Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew
SUNDAY
Cinthie, Eats Everything, Heidi, Matrefakt, Michael Bibi
FACTORY
FRIDAY
CC:Disco!, Horse Meat Disco
SATURDAY
Barely Legal, Josey Rebelle, Special Request
SUNDAY
Denis Sulta b2b Mella Dee (All Night Long)
TROPICANA
FRIDAY
Amy Becker, Benji B, Headie One, Kenny Allstar, Shy FX & Stamina MC, Slowthai
SATURDAY
Aitch, Everyone You Know, Hybrid Minds & MC Tempza, Ms Banks, Siobhan Bell, Tiffany Calver, Toddla T
SUNDAY
Barely Legal, Flava D, Holy Goof, JAY1, Tash LC, Young T & Bugsey