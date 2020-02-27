AMP Lost & Found Festival Adds Charlotte De Witte & Matrefakt to 2020 Lineup

Annie Mac's AMP Lost & Found in Malta has added Belgian techno queen Charlotte De Witte and Liverpool-based house trio Matrefakt to the already star-studded lineup, as well as announcing the day splits for the festival on 30th April-3rd May.



Reflecting the festival's genre-spanning offering, everyone from Seth Troxler, Honey Dijon, Helena Hauff and Denis Sulta to Slowthai, Headie One, Aitch and Shy FX are already on the billing for its sixth edition.



The day splits offer the tasty prospect of Camelphat, Prospa, Monki, Alisha and Jaguar opening the festival on the Thursday, with other highlights including a pool party hosted by Moxie, Eclair Fifi and CC:Disco! and a freshly announced, one-off exclusive secret villa party taking place on the Friday with Jayde G and Annie Mac herself providing the soundtrack. As always, the Tropicana stage will host the very best in grime, hip-hop and R&B across the weekend, with the likes of Aitch, Ms Banks and Tiffany Calver all performing.



AMP Lost & Found has been a driving force in establishing Malta as a European music destination. With a lineup that ranges from house and techno to grime and R&B, plus a selection of unique parties that include a one of a kind castle rave, it's become a firm favourite for music fans looking to kick start their summer under the Mediterranean sun.



Set to be the festival's biggest year yet, there is a number of travel and accommodation packages still available via Choice Holidays, with a range of extras including airport transfers and festival shuttles. Various packages are still remaining to be able to experience four sun-soaked days and nights of unique parties on the stunning Mediterranean island.

Festival Info:

Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found Festival

30th April - 3rd May 2020

Malta

Website: www.lostandfoundfestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/lostandfoundfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/AMPlostandfound



For all press enquiries please contact: Corrie Parris: corrie.parris@lisnte-up.biz &

Saydi Beard saydi@listen-up.biz



FULL STAGE SPLITS 2020



OPREING PARTY



THURSDAY



Alisha, Camelphat, Jaguar, Monki, Prospa



POOL PARTIES



THURSDAY



Brame & Hamo, Cromby, Propsa b2b Monki



FRIDAY



CC:Disco! B2b Haai, Eclair Fifi b2b Moxie, Seth Troxler



SATURDAY



Kenny Allstar, Miraa May, Siobhan Bell, Tiffany Calver, Toddla T



SUNDAY



Cinthie, Denis Sulta, Saoirse, Sally C



PALACE



FRIDAY



Brame & Hamo, Denis Sulta, Haai, Jaguar, Patrick Topping



SATURDAY



Annie Mac, Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Matrefakt, Sally C



SUNDAY



Charlotte De Witte, Enzo Siragusa, Richy Ahmed, Saoirse



PYRAMID



FRIDAY



Eclair Fifi, Finn, Kettama, Krystal Klear, Moxie



SATURDAY



Finn, Helena Hauff, Madam X, Midland, Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew



SUNDAY



Cinthie, Eats Everything, Heidi, Matrefakt, Michael Bibi



FACTORY



FRIDAY



CC:Disco!, Horse Meat Disco



SATURDAY



Barely Legal, Josey Rebelle, Special Request



SUNDAY



Denis Sulta b2b Mella Dee (All Night Long)



TROPICANA



FRIDAY



Amy Becker, Benji B, Headie One, Kenny Allstar, Shy FX & Stamina MC, Slowthai



SATURDAY



Aitch, Everyone You Know, Hybrid Minds & MC Tempza, Ms Banks, Siobhan Bell, Tiffany Calver, Toddla T



SUNDAY



Barely Legal, Flava D, Holy Goof, JAY1, Tash LC, Young T & Bugsey





Related Articles View More Music Stories