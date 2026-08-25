AMERICAN THREAD Sporting Clays Shoot to Return to Nashville

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The Tim Montana & Friends American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot returns to Nashville September 28–29 at Chief's on Broadway, bringing together an extraordinary roster of musicians, celebrities, athletes, veterans, and industry leaders for two days of music, camaraderie, competition, and giving—all in support of America's military families.

Founded by acclaimed rock artist Tim Montana, American Thread has become one of Nashville's most distinctive charity events, raising more than $1.8 million since its inception for military families and veteran-focused nonprofits. This year's event will once again benefit Special Ops Xcursions, an organization dedicated to providing active-duty Special Operations warriors and their families with completely cost-free outdoor adventures.

The two-day celebration kicks off September 28 with an evening of live music, dinner, and auctions on Broadway, bringing the spirit of Nashville together with a cause that reaches far beyond the city. On September 29, participants will head to the Nashville Gun Club for a premier sporting clays competition, where friendly competition and camaraderie take center stage.

While this year's guests remain a surprise, past guests have included an impressive collection of talent and personalities, including Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Gavin DeGraw, Craig Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, Charlie Sheen, Rome of Sublime, Travis Pastrana, Lee Greenwood, Lee Brice, Aaron Lewis, Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Steve Cropper, Colbie Caillat, Tracy Lawrence, Elvie Shane, and Rob O'Neill, a veteran of SEAL Team Six, among others.

At its heart, American Thread is about using music, sport, and community to give back to those who have sacrificed for their country. Proceeds from the event support Special Ops Xcursions' mission of creating opportunities for active-duty Special Operations warriors and their families to step away from the demands of service, reconnect in the outdoors, strengthen family bonds, build camaraderie, and decompress between deployments.

'American Thread is about bringing good people together for a great cause,' says Tim Montana. 'We get to play some music, shoot some clays, have a hell of a good time, and most importantly, give back to the men and women who serve—and to the families who serve alongside them.'

Over the years, American Thread has grown into far more than a sporting event. It is a meeting place for artists, veterans, athletes, business leaders, and supporters who share a commitment to honoring America's military community. With more than $1.8 million raised to date, the event has demonstrated the impact that can happen when Nashville's entertainment community rallies around a mission.

This year, American Thread once again invites guests to shoot, celebrate, and serve those who serve. For more information, visit AmericanThreadShoot.com.

The event follows the release of Tim Montana's highly-anticipated album ENTIRE STATE OF TIM MONTANA, a title named by none other than actor Charlie Sheen. Across 16 tracks, Montana delivers his signature blend of gritty storytelling, soaring hooks, blistering guitar riffs, and hard-hitting rock instrumentation, with songs like 'Long Long Year' capturing the emotional weight of perseverance through difficult times while maintaining the anthemic energy that has become a hallmark of his sound. Blending Southern rock swagger with modern hard-rock production, Montana's music bridges genres while remaining rooted in the rugged independence of the American West, with lyrics centered on hard work, freedom, resilience, and living life on your own terms. The album features collaborations with Jerry Cantrell, Slash, and Billy F. Gibbons, along with appearances from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen, and Robert Patrick, making ENTIRE STATE OF TIM MONTANA a larger-than-life statement from an artist operating at full volume.

Tracklist

01. Courtroom feat. Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen & Robert Patrick

02. Beautiful Hate

03. Break Me Down

04. Watch Me Drown feat. First Crazy Dog & WolfBear

05. Kinda Like It feat. Jerry Cantrell

06. Long Long Year

07. Brown Sugar feat. Billy F Gibbons & Slash

08. Vampires

09. Crown Of Ash feat. Royale Lynn

10. One Black Thumbnail

11. Roar

12. Like A Satellite

13. Off The Ground

14. Like A Kennedy

15. When It's Over

16. Everything I'm Not

To catch Montana on the road, for all upcoming tour dates, visit: https://timmontana.com/pages/tour

Photo Credit: Todd Lund



Photo Credit: Todd Lund

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