ADULT. Release New Single 'Have I Started at the End'

ADULT. have released a chaotic second single "Have I Started at the End" off their forthcoming new album, Perception is/as/of Deception due on Dais Records April 10th. Dance songs for a cultural breakdown... the track successfully maintains the duo's classic EBM signatures and synthesized aggression, while cradled by a repetitive mantra that questions the fragility and frustration of life.

Listen to Have I Started At The End below!

Prolific avant-garde electronic duo ADULT. continue to mine their own unique sound on their triumphant and chilling new album, Perception is/as/of Deception. Conceived and recorded in a temporary blackhole they created by painting their windowless basement entirely black, the duo's sole intention was to deprive their senses, question their perceptions, and witness the resulting ramifications.

With over 23 years and a sprawling discography, (including releases on MUTE, Ghostly Intl, Thrill Jockey, Third Man and more) ADULT.'s Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller have spent their entire career obscuring any defined genre or style. With a history as uncanny as ADULT., the pieces that make up Perception is/as/of Deception might be perceived as their most punk-infused and introspective work to date. The elements of frustration and apprehension that have consistently woven throughout their material are at full mast, although augmented by a strident and more head-on approach.

ADULT.'s Perception is/as/of Deception Spring Tour with Body of Light has been postponed due to COVID-19 preventative measures - see below for a full list of updates. To pre-order the album and further release info go here.

PERCEPTION IS/AS/OF DECEPTION TRACK LISTING:

1 - We Look Between Each Other

2 - Second Nature

3 - Don't Reduce Me

4 - Why Always Why

5 - Total Total Damage

6 - Have I Started at the End

7 - Controlled By

8 - Reconstruct the Construct

9 - Untroubled Mind

ADULT. LIVE DATES:

# w/ Body of Light

05/01: Oberlin, OH - Dionysus Discotheque at Oberlin College # CANCELLED

05/02: Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall # POSTPONED

05/04: Boston, MA - Great Scott # POSTPONED

05/05: Providence, RI - Columbus Theater # POSTPONED

05/07: Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel # POSTPONED

05/08: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts # POSTPONED

05/09: Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery # POSTPONED

05/10: Richmond, VA - Gallery 5 # POSTPONED

05/11: Raleigh, NC - Kings # POSTPONED

05/12: Atlanta, GA - The Earl # POSTPONED

05/14: Orlando, FL - Will's Pub # POSTPONED

05/15: Tampa, FL - Crowbar # POSTPONED

05/16: Miami, FL - Gramps # POSTPONED

05/19: New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #

05/20: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall #

05/21: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

05/22: Austin, TX - Barracuda #

05/23: Dallas, TX - Ruins #

05/25: Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole #

05/26: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

05/29: San Diego, CA - The Casbah #

05/30: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room #

05/31: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop #

06/03: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

06/04: Seattle, WA - Kremwerk #

06/05: Vancouver, BC - Astoria #

06/06: Spokane, WA - Lucky You #

06/08: Denver, CO - Moon Room #

06/10: Des Moines, IA - xBk #

06/11: Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

06/12: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle #

06/13: Detroit, MI - City Club #

Stay tuned for summer EU / UK dates...





