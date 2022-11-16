ADI OASIS & KIRBY Unleash 'Adonis' Single

French-Caribbean singer, bassist and producer Adi Oasis has teamed up w/ Memphis-born songwriter Kirby for her latest single, "Adonis", a song about no-good boyfriends which Adi describes as "an intervention from your girlfriend."

Sonically, the track blends soul-powered vocals with trumpet-laced jazz rhythms and retro-futurist production that has become a hallmark of Adi's production work with her partner Morgan Wiley under the moniker Nightshade.

"Adonis is that guy that needs to call Tyrone and ask him to help him get his s," Adi explains, a winking nod to the song "Tyrone" by Soul Goddess Erykah Badu. "The relationship is toxic, but somehow you're still hoping that maaaaybe just this once he will change.This is when you need a girlfriend to remind you that 'YOU'RE A BAD BITCH!' and you deserve better."

Speaking on her collaboration with Kirby, Adi notes, "I've been a huge fan of KIRBY's for a while, and I knew I had to have her on my album. She's such an amazing writer. We wanted to speak our truths from the perspective of two young Black women who get insecure sometimes, because we all do. So we wanted to share this story with our sisters to let them know that they are not alone."

After spending time honing her skills in other people's bands, Adi Oasis released her solo debut album under the name Adeline in 2018. Since then she has released 2 additional EPs. Her single "Whisper My Name" was featured in a stunning COLORS debut in early 2021, and she has garnered critical praise from press including Vogue to Rolling Stone, Wonderland, Line of Best Fit, Afropunk and many others.

The artist formerly known as Adeline - and who is known as "Adi" to family and friends - formally changed her name to Adi Oasis in April 2022. "For a long time I was the front woman in someone else's band, and I didn't really have to think about who I was. I could hide behind the identity of the band" she explains.

"And then I went solo, but I was still finding her voice, and needed to figure out who she was becoming. The music had to come before the name, but now I'm confident in my sound. Becoming Adi Oasis is me having the confidence to say "this is who I am, and this is what I have to say".

Adi has also collaborated with the likes of Masego, Blue Lab Beats, Chet Faker, the Shapeshifters, Pastel, Wax Tailor, Jean Tonique and others. Writing and producing under the moniker Nightshade with her partner Morgan Wiley (Midnight Magic, Jessica 6), her production credits also including the sun-drenched summer jam "Mango" for Atlantic Records artist Kamauu, a duet with Adi that also features her playing bass.

Adi Oasis has toured globally, appearing with such artists as Anderson .Paak, Keyshia​ Cole​, JUNGLE, Gregory Porter, Lee Fields, Big Freeda and more, and has performed at Central Park Summerstage, Afropunk, Funk on the Rocks (Red Rocks) and London Jazz Fest.

Listen to the new single here:

Miss Adi Oasis Tour Dates

3/15: Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

3/16: Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

3/24: San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3/25: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

3/29: Oakland, CA @ The Starline Social Club

3/31: Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue

4/1: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

4/2: Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

4/12: Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/13: Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

4/14: Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo

4/15: St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

4/20: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

4/21: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

4/22: Washington, DC @ DC9 Club