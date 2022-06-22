ABISHA Releases New Single 'Say Wherever'

London queer artist ABISHA has shared the perfect anthem to celebrate love during this Pride Month titled "Say Wherever" out now.

The dance-inducing track arrives ahead of her long-anticipated sophomore EP Everything Falls Into Place, which will be out on Friday, July 15th. Soaring over the lush garage production, the song has a pop sheen to it where the delicate silvery vocals encapsulate the buoyant rush of being with someone who is willing to move any barriers to be with their partner. It's expansive and upbeat, yet captures the intimate sense of closeness that two individuals can share.

On her new single, she shares, "'Say Wherever' is about being so in love with someone that you'd do anything to be where they are. It's about dropping everything for them because of the excitement that they bring to your life. I wrote the song when I was so excited to finally meet someone after talking to them for a long time and they moved across the world to be with me! The energy of the production really represents the nerves and butterflies all in one!"

The track is the follow up of her latest release "Everything Falls Into Place" ft. Double S, which is the title track of her forthcoming record and landed support from Notion, Dummy, PopJustice, and more. The EP also includes her previous single "Home To You," which was featured on Spotify's New Dance Revolution, Wonderland, Consequence, Queerty, and more.

These past few months have seen ABISHA embark on a new chapter of her music starting with her 2021 single "Numb," which premiered via Complex and was added to Spotify UK's New Music Friday. For the "Numb" remix, she teamed up with London DJ Jess Bays and had it air exclusively on BBC Radio 1's Dance Party with Danny Howard. The remix was also featured on Billboard's First Out roundup.

From her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio, R&B jam "One Night" to self-care anthem "Time Alone," she continues pushing herself with more confidence and ambition. Her authenticity and avant-garde sound have garnered support from heavyweight tastemakers across the globe including DAZED, i-D, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, Complex, DUMMY, High Snobiety, NYLON, Gay Times, and many more.

Outside of music, she has been paving her way in the fashion space while supporting causes that are close to her heart. Now signed to Select Model Management in London, she has previously worked in campaigns with global brands including with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign and many more. Additionally, her latest ambassadorship with the non-profit organization MindOut has also given her the opportunity to use her platforms to advocate for LGBTQ+ mental health.

With Everything Falls Into Place, ABISHA mirrors a more optimistic headspace where she showcases a newfound confidence while also celebrating the relationships and lessons that have empowered her into becoming the artist that she is today.

In each song she shares with the world, ABISHA embodies a quiet self-possession, an element especially evident in her sophisticated yet soulful vocal presence. But for the 26-year-old singer/songwriter, that confidence follows from overcoming profound insecurity, a journey closely tied to coming of age as a gay person of color in her homeland of Devon.

Imbued with both raw sensitivity and understated power, ABISHA's music intimately documents her transformation through the years - and ultimately speaks to the urgency of representation, and the radical beauty of self-acceptance. "Growing up black and gay in a place that's largely white and where I didn't know of anyone else who was queer, I had this feeling of being different for most of my life," ABISHA confesses.

"There wasn't anyone around for me to identify with, and there weren't even many popular queer artists back then - so for a long time I wanted so badly to be what I thought was normal. Now that I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."

Her debut "All That" launched in 2017 via tastemaker brand and magazine Highsnobiety while her follows ups ["Project X," "Nothing Matters," "Confused"] were well-received and led her to coverage from the likes of Clash, Complex, Covers, Dazed, Euphoria, Gay Times, i-D, NYLON, Red Bull, and The Line Of Best Fit to name a few.

ABISHA's signature electronic-pop-tinged R&B sound landed her on several DSP playlists including Amazon's Proud, Apple's Best of the Week, Spotify's New Music Friday UK, This Is How We Do, Spotify & Chill, and Soultronic, and TIDAL's .wav and Rising: Pop in addition to editorial playlists such as Gay Times' Queer & Now, i-D's Best New Music, and The Independent's Now Hear This. Marrying up her enthusiasm for art, fashion, and music, ABISHA has also worked with top brands from ASOS to Barbour International, PUMA, and Superdry.

Last year, ABISHA released her debut EP, Scorpio, and saw praise from the world's most read publications. Throughout the project ABISHA's lyrics unfolded with a directness that also reflects that greater self-assurance, as well as a heightened clarity about her mission as an artist. "Over the past year or so I've thought a lot more about what I want to convey with my music, and so much of that is about empowering people through sharing my experiences," she says.

To that end, she continues exploring ways to use her music, visuals, and singular fashion sense to fully embrace what sets her apart. "I think it's so important for artists to be open, because it helps other people to feel comfortable with themselves - especially people who come from a place like I did, where they don't have anyone they can relate to or talk to," she says.

"I'd love for my music to get through to people and help them understand that how they feel is completely okay, and they don't ever have to hide who they truly are." Her previous single "Time Alone" deepened that message, asking listeners to be open not just about who they are, but what they are going through. With "If You Were Mine" ABISHA helped listeners come out of the darkness whereas in "Numb" she looks back into it while exercising self-awareness and introspection.

With "Home To You" and "Everything Falls Into Place," she invites her audience to a more positive headspace while offering a preview of her sophomore record, set to release on July 15th.

Listen to the new single here: