ABC Audio Announces Labor Day Weekend Programming

ABC Audio will provide three three-hour specials to affiliates for use over Labor Day weekend including a country music special hosted by country music superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, a rock music special and a news special on how America works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC Audio's Front & Center Spotlight presents "Luke Bryan: Born Here Live Here Die Here" hosted by country star Luke Bryan. In the special, Bryan takes listeners through each song on his new album, "Born Here Live Here Die Here," which has already produced three No. 1 singles. Bryan will also share personal stories behind his past hits and play some of his favorite songs performed by his country heroes and friends.

"Labor Day Rock Salute: Frontline Edition - From Speakeasy" honors the frontline workers who stepped up to the plate during COVID-19. Hosted by ABC Audio's Matt Wolfe, the special features hits from artists including ZZ Top, Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks and more. Top rock artists will also share what they've been up to during lockdown, while tipping their hats to essential workers on the frontlines.

In a matter of months, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed countless lives and forced Americans to rethink everything including work, travel and groceries. The news special "How America Works Now," hosted by correspondent Aaron Katersky, explores how the country works during the pandemic and how people are coping. It also questions what the future of American life and labor may look like and puts a spotlight on those adapting to the new normal.

