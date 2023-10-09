A R I Z O N A Share New Single 'Sorry Now'

In advance of their U.S. headline tour, acclaimed electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A have shared their new single “Sorry Now,” available now on all streaming platforms.

Regarding the new song, A R I Z O N A commented, “'Sorry Now' is a shameless place we've probably all been before, when we don't want to see people get hurt but can't help finding the irony in watching it happen to those who have hurt us. I'm not sure there's any real satisfaction in moments like those, but it's an interesting thing to bear witness to and makes us wish we weren't pulled down the paths that we were sometimes.”

“Sorry Now” follows the release of their latest single “Hanging On,” as well as their recent self-titled third album, A R I Z O N A. The album was highlighted by gripping lead single “Graveyard,” and includes the synth-infused pop track “Moving On,” and the infectious, upbeat “Dark Skies,” the latter of which was hailed as a “song you need to know” by Rolling Stone.

“Moving On” marked the group's first original music release in four years and was released alongside an epic, planetary music video, captured in the Round Rock, AZ desert and featuring land art from legendary artist Jim Denevan – whose work has been featured at the Vancouver Sculpture Biennale, MoMA/PS1 and Desert X AlUla. Garnering praise from PAPER (“head-bopping”) and Consequence (“slicked back electro-pop”), it underscores why the band has proven to be a true phenomenon since their inception in 2015.

Next week A R I Z O N A will embark on their headline LIVE FOR A NIGHT tour, which features several sold-out dates. The 22-city tour kicks off on October 10 at The Bluestone in Columbus making stops across the U.S. in Seattle, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and more before wrapping up in New York at Irving Plaza on November 14. All tickets are available HERE, with the full routing included below.

LIVE FOR A NIGHT TOUR DATES:

Tue Oct 10 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Wed Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues *SOLD-OUT

Fri Oct 13 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Sat Oct 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

Tue Oct 17 – Denver, CO – Summit *SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Oct 20 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat Oct 21 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater

Sun Oct 22 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Wed Oct 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Thu Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri Oct 27 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues *SOLD-OUT

Sat Oct 28 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre

Wed Nov 01 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Thu Nov 02 – Austin, TX – Emo's

Sat Nov 04 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Sun Nov 05 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Mon Nov 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Wed Nov 08 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *SOLD-OUT

Thu Nov 09 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Fri Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Nov 11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Nov 14 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *SOLD-OUT

ABOUT A R I Z O N A:

Like building a puzzle one piece at a time, A R I Z O N A – Nathan Esquite [guitar], David Labuguen [keys], and Zachary Charles [lead vocals] – assemble captivating musicianship, dynamic lyricism, and overall good vibes to create their enigmatic alternative-pop soundscape. As three unlikely companions from diverse backgrounds who came together - early on in Jersey and later in universities in Boston such as Emerson and Berklee - what they shared in common built a bond of friendship long before the existence of the band.

After years of honing their crafts and working across multiple disciplines such as artist development, broadcast, post production, and IT, the three decided to step away from the world together for a summer. In makeshift studios and basements, they would create one final thing - something of their own. Unexpectedly, and shortly thereafter, songs like “I Was Wrong“ soon drew millions of multi-platform streams as well as a fervent online following.

Their debut album GALLERY proved among 2017's biggest global releases, notably yielding the RIAA gold certified “Oceans Away”. In 2019, they served up ASYLUM highlighted by fan favorites such as “Freaking Out” and “Nostalgic.” They featured on Avicii's “Hold The Line” from the posthumous TIM and teamed up with Matoma for the 2022 single “Heart So Big.”

A R I Z O N A have spent much of past years on the road, including festival sets at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest, and more, supporting Panic! At The Disco on two arena tours, and a sold out series of increasingly larger headline tours - the first of which completely sold-out three months in advance. There isn't a part of the expansive studio or live show process that they don't have a hand in.

From creating custom cables and audio racks, touring with a crew made up entirely of old friends on the road, or spending months locked away producing and mixing, there's a consistent care given to detail and community in all they do. After posting up over 1 billion streams and earning critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, Paper, Consequence, and more, the group present their most expansive and engaging statement yet with their self-titled third full-length LP and debut for Fueled By Ramen, A R I Z O N A, out now.

Photo Credit: Abi Polinsky