'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month

Kids' music superstar Laurie Berkner invites families to share the warmth of the season with her in a cozy, hour-long holiday show, A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special, set for release Friday, November 24 on Laurie's YouTube channel.

Special guest will be Jules Hoffman of the popular YouTube show, Songs for Littles.

"It was so much fun to create this Christmas Special!," says Laurie Berkner. "I'm grateful to have a platform like YouTube where I am able to share a longer form Christmas-themed show with magical, musical, and educational components that is aimed specifically at preschoolers. I hope it's something that kids will love watching as much as I loved MAKING IT – because this is a Christmas Special just for them!"

Set in a Laurie's magic rhyming room, A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special is a beacon of togetherness for young children, with a focus on gratitude, friendship, giving, and receiving. In the show, Laurie has lost her box of treasured Christmas decorations, but with the help of the children who are watching, she discovers an array of common items with which to beautifully decorate her Christmas tree.

Along the way, Laurie playfully incorporates a variety of early childhood curriculum markers, such as matching, counting, rhyming, doing motions together, finding things on the screen, recognition of words, colors, and shapes, "repeat after me," and more.

What would A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special be without music? Throughout the show, Laurie sings classic holiday favorites in addition to her own original songs, including "Deck The Halls," "When It's Cold," "Do You Hear The Bells?," "Christmas Lights," "Candy Cane Jane," "I Live Inside a Snowglobe (Shake It Up)," "Jingle Bells (Dance Remix)," "Waiting For The Elevator (Holiday Edition)," "Up On The Housetop," "Santa's Coming To My House Tonight," and "Little Tree."

A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special will give families who are unable to attend one of Laurie Berkner's in-person holiday concerts a taste of what has become a beloved seasonal tradition, as essential as sleigh rides, snowmen, and hot cocoa by the fireside. Westchester Magazine enthused, "Laurie Berkner is considered a godsend by parents for being one of a handful of children's musicians that all members of THE FAMILY can enjoy in equal measure. If your kids are climbing the walls waiting for Santa to arrive and think they'll burst before December 25, have them let off some steam seeing Berkner in concert."

About Laurie Berkner:

Recognized as “the queen of kids’ music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 350 million YouTube channel views, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Throughout 2023, Laurie is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her sophomore album, Buzz Buzz. On October 6, a remastered, hi-res edition of the album was released, digitally, on CD, and on vinyl.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Laurie also created two Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster, including the enormously popular We Are The Dinosaurs. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theatre.

Laurie maintains a busy, nationwide touring schedule, both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band, and has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA TODAY named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." THE WALL Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Laurie Berkner In-Person Concert Highlights - Nov. 2023 - Mar. 2024

Nov. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Dec. 2 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

Dec. 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Jan. 20 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre

Feb. 18 - Owings Mills, MD - Gordon Center for Performing Arts

March 2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 3 - Miami, FL - Jungle Island's Bloom Ballroom