93FEETOFSMOKE Shares Brand New Single 'Conversations'

Both singles will feature on his upcoming album ALTAR74, set for release on April 14th.

Mar. 13, 2023  

LA based alternative artist 93FEETOFSMOKE has shared his brand new single and video 'conversations', out now via Photo Finish Records. Co-written with Kanner (Katy Perry, Mckenna Grace, Lennon Stella) and Erik Ron (Taylor Swift, Godsmack, Panic! At The Disco, nothing.nowhere), the track is an injection of adrenaline-fuelled anthemic pop-punk, written as an open letter about mental health struggles.

"'conversations' is an ode to the rotten fruits of an overactive amygdala," explains 93FEETOFSMOKE. "A woeful banishment to those subsequent disheartening intrusive thoughts that we all ubiquitously find ourselves wading through. As always, 'it's harder to forget it, when I'm the one who said it'."

'conversations' follows the release of the infectious 'feel something at all', a track that received radio support from BBC Radio 1's Rock Show with Daniel P Carter, BBC Radio 1's Future Alternative with Nels Hylton and Kerrang! Radio to name a few, as well as from the likes of Spotify, Amazon Music, Alt Press, Sirius XM, Apple Beats 1, Hot Topic and Earmilk. Both singles will feature on his upcoming album ALTAR74, set for release on April 14th.

Watch the new music video here:

ABOUT 93FEETOFSMOKE

93FEETOFSMOKE is a singer-songwriter/producer from Virginia and based in LA who has been making a lot of noise in the emo-rap scene for the past few years. He's racked up over 100M+ worldwide streams across his catalogue as an independent artist and has gained a very loyal fanbase.

He released his Photo Finish debut album GOODGRIEF in July 2022 with features from phem, guardin, Kamiyada+, Tosh the Drummer and more. To promote the album he went on tour with both Belmont and Travis Mills' band girlfriends and hosted an album release party at LA's iconic venue The Roxy.



