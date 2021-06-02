7SECONDS Share New Audio of Punk Classic 'NOT JUST BOYS FUN'

Upon arrival, 7Seconds quickly established themselves with their progressive and positive lyrics, becoming one of the first in the underground scene to address racism, homophobia, and sexism. Songs such as "Not Just Boys Fun", "Colourblind", and "I Have A Dream," which are all included on The Crew, grew to be righteous anthems as the iconic album became the soundtrack to the suburban youth of that era.

In partnership with BYO Records who originally released The Crew in 1984, Trust Records will reissue a deluxe version of The Crew which sees its release on vinyl and for the first time ever, will be available across all digital streaming platforms come June 25. The audio has been remastered from the original analog tapes by producer David Gardner. Today you can hear the remastered version of the influential classic "Not Just Boys Fun" via digital retailers.

Of the track, 7Seconds' frontperson Kevin Seconds remembers, "There wasn't much of an element of guys standing up for the women and saying, "Hey, let's shout out our women friends!" For us, it was a natural thing. In the early days of the Reno scene, it was almost all-women. A lot of women were at the shows. When there started to be this sense of a scene a lot of the people that I collaborated with were women. People like Bessie Oakley was one of them, she was just so ready to go for it. She was the first person I knew that did a zine with Paranoia. People like that really inspired me. They were at the shows giving it their all, not standing off to the side. To go and play in cities where there were hardly any women on the dancefloor or in the front was weirdly shocking to us. I felt that it was important to show that we were allies."

The Crew - Deluxe Reissue (Pre-Order Here), has been immaculately repackaged as a gatefold and features a beautiful 20-page, full-color book on the oral history of the band from inception, through the making of The Crew. It also includes insights and anecdotes from the likes of Ian MacKaye, Jello Biafra, Keith Morris, Damian Abraham, Brian Baker, Fat Mike, Roger Miret, BYO founders Mark and Sean Stern and many others. Also included are unpublished flyers, photos, and other fun little trinkets. The original packaging, including labels, lyric sheet, and original colorways, has been reproduced in exact detail.

A few weeks back Trust Records kicked off a series called 7Seconds in 7 Seconds (or close) where various people who were influenced, moved or mind blown by 7Seconds music and message attempted to articulate that in seven seconds... or close. Hear from Dennis Lyxzen of Refused, Joe Principe of Rise Against, Walter Schreifels of Quicksand and others Here.

Also! Trust Records has partnered with artist/illustrator Brian Walsby to recreate a hand drawn t-shirt he made for Kevin Seconds in 1984. The t-shirt is available now for only 48 hours. Photograph of Kevin Seconds wearing the hand drawn Walsby creation by Joe Henderson.

Brian Walsby explains, "﻿This story of this shirt was based on meeting up with 7 Seconds one day when they were staying at Shawn Stern's swanky West Hollywood apartment before a show that evening. The year was 1984 I am pretty sure. I just decided to draw Kevin and Steve two quick shirts, both done really quickly with a permanent sharpie. They were silly but the two brothers wore the shirts that night. A lot of photos were taken of that Los Angeles show in question, and some of them ended up in an issue of the fanzine Ink Disease (who interviewed them that same day). Along the way the shirts seemed to be noticed by people, which led to this version of the shirt that I re-drew really quick. I tried to think as little about it as possible, I didn't want to make the idea look good, if you know what I mean."

The Walsby 'Heartthrob' T-shirt is available now, purchase here.

Listen here: