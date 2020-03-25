5 Seconds Of Summer Release New Single 'Wildflower'

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) share a dynamic new single called "Wildflower." Produced by Oscar Görres (MARINA, Troye Sivan), "Wildflower" is the latest offering from 5SOS's new album C A L M, due out Friday via Polydor Records.

Listen below!

Co-written with Rami Yacoub (Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande) and Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes, Quinn XCII), "Wildflower" is an '80s-pop-inspired but undeniably forward-thinking track, its energy propelled by 5SOS's massive harmonies and powerful rhythms. In a particularly brilliant move, "Wildflower" finds 5SOS deliberately omitting certain words from the chorus lyrics, amping up the song's potent but euphoric mood of romantic tension.

"We wanted to make the chorus kind of a choose-your-own-adventure, where some words are left out and then accentuated by these big stabs of synth," explains bassist Calum Hood. "It lets everyone come up with their own interpretation, and fill in whatever they think those missing lyrics might be."

Also unveiled today is a new, homemade lyric video for 'Wildflower', created over 10 hours of stop motion animation, and another eight hours editing, it was made using 358 different photos and 529 flowers.

5SOS's fourth studio album and first full-length for Polydor Records, C A L M is available for pre-order from all digital retailers HERE. Those who pre-order the album will instantly receive "Wildflower" along with the previously released singles "Easier," "Teeth," "No Shame," and "Old Me."

Tracklist for C A L M by 5SOS

1. Red Desert

2. No Shame

3. Old Me

4. Easier

5. Teeth

6. Wildflower

7. Best Years

8. Not In The Same Way

9. Lover Of Mine

10. Thin White Lies

11. Lonely Heart

12. High





