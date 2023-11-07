49 WINCHESTER Announces U.S. Spring 2024 Tour Dates

Adding nearly two dozen new U.S. dates to an already jam-packed 2024 schedule, 49 Winchester is poised for its most triumphant year yet. Hot off the heels of a two week outing in the UK and Europe with Luke Combs, the group is currently wrapping up its final tour dates of the year before reconvening in Raleigh in February.

Newly announced appearances will cover much of the southeast, south, and northeast, with return visits confirmed in Athens, Memphis, Columbia, Pittsburgh, and Kansas City, along with debuts in Detroit, Starkville, Washington D.C., Bloomington and more. View all upcoming tour dates below.

With multiple awards, nominations, and achievements at its feet, 49 Winchester continues to hold the title as one of the most sought after alt-country establishments of its kind. The coming year will see an onslaught of both support and headlining opportunities including four nights with Tyler Childers in April (two of which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville); an appearance on the March 23 taping of the PBS-syndicated Caverns Sessions alongside the likes of Elizabeth Cook, Dan Tyminski, Yola, and more; plus debuts at Outlaw Country Cruise, Two Step Inn and Big As Texas Festival, among others. In March, the group will be breaking ground in Canada for a string of dates with Corb Lund before returning to the UK and Europe (this time as headliners), starting mid-May in Oslo.

49 Winchester's ground breaking New West Records debut, Fortune Favors the Bold, has brought the group seemingly endless acclaim. In just the last year alone, the band has cracked over two million monthly listeners on Spotify; charted on multiple Billboard lists; received a nomination for Americana Music Association's Duo/Group of the Year, and been lauded by Rolling Stone as “Country Music's Buzziest of Buzz Bands.”

Well on its way toward becoming a worldwide sensation, 49 Winchester never fails to deliver a show-stopping spectacle of country, rock, and down home Appalachian soul.

Tickets for all newly-announced 49 Winchester tour dates are on sale to the public starting this Friday, November 10th. Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 8th at 10:00 AM local time, while Spotify presale begins Wednesday, November 8th at 12:00 PM local time. For more information, visit www.49Winchester.com.

49 Winchester 2023 Tour Dates

11/16 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

11/17 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

11/18 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

11/30 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC (SOLD OUT)

12/1 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC (SOLD OUT)

12/7 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

12/8 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

12/9 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

12/16 - ETSU Martin Center For The Arts - Johnson City, TN

12/29 - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

12/30 - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

12/31 - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

49 Winchester 2024 Tour Dates

1/6-11 - The MusicFest Steamboat 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO

2/1 - American Aquarium's Roadtrip To Raleigh - Raleigh, NC

2/4-10 - Outlaw Country Cruise 2023 - Andover, FL

2/15 - The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC ^

2/16 - The Foundry - Greenville, SC ^

2/17 - Vivid Music Hall - Gainesville, FL ^

2/19 - The Senate - Columbia, SC %

2/20 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA %

2/22 - Druid City Music Hall, Tuscaloosa, AL %

2/23 - Rick's Cafe - Starkville, MS %

2/24 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN %

3/5 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC #

3/6 - Kelowna Community Theatre - Kelowna, BC #

3/7 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB #

3/9 - Midway Music Hall, Night 1 - Edmonton, AB #

3/10 - Midway Music Hall, Night 2 - Edmonton, AB #

3/11 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK #

3/13 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB #

3/14 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON #

3/16 - Algonquin Commons Theatre - Ottawa, ON #

3/17 - London Music Hall - London, ON #

3/20 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON #

3/23 - The Caverns Sessions PBS Taping - Pelham, TN

3/21 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI ~

3/28 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA ^

3/29 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC ^

4/4 - Mountain Arts Center - Prestonsburg, KY $

4/5 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY $

4/6 - The Burl Outdoors - Lexington, KY

4/9 - The Bluebird - Bloomington, IN +

4/11 - The Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE +

4/12 - Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, MO +

4/15 - Legacy Arena At The BJCC - Birmingham, AL *

4/16 - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN *

4/18 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN *

4/19 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN *

4/21 - Two Step Inn 2024 - Georgetown, TX

5/10 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX @

5/12 - Big As Texas Festival 2024 - Conroe, TX

5/16 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway

5/17 - Kägelbanan - Stockholm, Sweden

5/19 - Vega - København, Denmark

5/20 - Bahnhof Pauli - Hamburg, Germany

5/21 - Club Volta - Köln, Germany

5/23 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, Netherlands

5/24 - Le Stock - La Louviére, Belgium

5/26 - SWX - Bristol, United Kingdom

5/27 - Koko - London, United Kingdom

5/28 - New Century Hall - Manchester, United Kingdom

5/30 - SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, United Kingdom

5/31 - Limelight - Belfast, United Kingdom

6/1 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

6/23 - Buckeye Country Superfest 2024 - Columbus, OH

7/26 - Headwaters Country Jam 2024 - Three Forks, MT

7/27 - Country Fan Fest 2024 - Tooele, UT

Supporting:

# Corb Lund

* Tyler Childers

With Support From:

^ Colby Acuff

% Drayton Farley

$ Jake Kohn

@ Lance Roark

+ Reid Haughton

~ Philip Bowen

Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree (Courtesy of 49 Winchester)