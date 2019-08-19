Judah & The Lion Announce Return to UK, Song 'Let Go' Chosen as College Football Anthem

Nashville's genre-defying trio Judah & The Lion have announced they will be returning to the UK this November on tour to continue the celebration of their acclaimed new albumPep Talks. The band played their biggest UK and European headline shows to date earlier this summer, as part of their huge world tour which included electrifying shows in Glasgow, Dublin, London plus this year's Latitude Festival.



The band were welcomed by sold out crowds and due to the phenomenal reaction, they will be doing three more dates in the same cities, but this time to bigger capacities.



Fronted by the exceptionally charismatic Judah Akers, Judah & The Lion have an exciting uniqueness that stands them out from the crowd and puts them high on the list as an unmissable band on the rise.



The band recently played at Lollapolooza where Variance Magazine raved about their set quoting, "Here's a new rule to live by: If you see Judah & The Lion on a festival lineup, go. Even if they're up against a favorite of yours. Even if it's raining. Even if your feet are burning. Judah & The Lion are guaranteed to make you dance, jump and belt out their lyrics, even if you're just learning them on the fly."



Their energetic, party-centric concoction of pop-punk, hip-hop and alternative indie-folk has fans singing and dancing from start to finish as they play tracks from the new album such as 'Over My Head', 'Why Did You Run?', 'Alright (Frick It!)' and the fun-loving 'Sportz' as well as old favourites from their breakthrough 2016 album Folk Hop N Roll.



Pep Talks has now garnered millions of streams across DSP's worldwide and has received high acclaim from the likes of Flood Magazine, Rolling Stone, DuJour, NPR and many more.



The album was recently re-released to feature the brand new single 'Let Go.', which the self-proclaimed sports nerds are stoked to announce has been chosen as this year's ESPN College Football Anthem, where it will serve as the musical backdrop for coverage of the 2019 - 2020 football season, watch the trailer below!



Judah reveals, "From the time we were five years old, my big brother and I would wake up every morning before school just to watch ESPN. Growing up big college football fans and tailgating at every Tennessee home game, it's been a huge part of my family's culture as long as I can remember. It's simply unreal to have ESPN partner with us on our new song 'Let Go.'"



Judah & The Lion continue to push boundaries with their music, experimenting with sounds, genres and life's influences which has seem them become an exciting force where only the skies the limit.



Tickets for their upcoming shows are available from https://judahandthelion.com/events

NOVEMBER TOUR DATES

Tue 26th - London, Dingwalls

Thu 28th - Dublin, Whelan's

Fri 29th - Glasgow, The Art School

Sat 30th - Paris, Les Etoiles





