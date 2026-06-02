THE VIEW AT LOKAL in Jersey City for a Stunning Open-Air Venue for Guests

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The popular restaurant, Lokal Eatery & Bar has been a favorite of Jersey City residents and visitors to the city. The inventive, globally inspired cuisine and craft cocktail program along with a charming venue and great service continues to delight guests. Located on the Jersey City waterfront, this vibrant dining destination is a high-energy, hospitality-forward experience. It is a woman-owned restaurant by Mona Panjwani that captures the vibrant spirit of the city.

And now, The View at Lokal, the expansive patio area adjacent to the restaurant has recently opened. The venue invites people to enjoy delectable, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine while relaxing in the great outdoors and taking in the sweeping views of the Hudson River and Manhattan. The menu highlights refined small plates, fresh seafood, and vibrant, shareable dishes designed to evolve from the afternoon into evening. The cocktail program creates the perfect rhythm for guests and is wonderfully suited to its airy outdoor setting.

We had the pleasure of visiting The View at Lokal for the press opening where we sampled their outstanding cocktails accompanied by small bites using the finest, freshest seasonal ingredients.

Indulge your love of distinctive cocktails with the Skyline Spritz. It's a refreshing blend of gin, italicus rosolio di bergamotto, passionfruit liqueur, tonic, and ube essence. Another go-to on the beverage menu is their Afterglow, a wonderful mix of bourbon, amaro nonino, earl grey reduction, crème de cacao, and burnt orange honey. Of course, there are the classics such as Negronis and Margaritas along with wine and beer.

Pair your drinks with delicious small plates that include Oysters, Mini Chicken Sliders, Tuna Tartare Cones, Mini Crab Cakes, Lamb Lollypops, Mediterranean Flatbread, Truffle Fries and more. And for a sweet treat, don't miss out on the Strawberry & Cream Cup with marscarpone cream, macerated strawberries, cookie crumble, and mint. Enjoy the presentation as you savor every sip and bite.

There are good times ahead at The View at Lokal, the perfect destination for your next warm weather outing. It is located on the River Walk at 2 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Visit: https://www.lokaljc.com. Follow Lokal on Instagram: @Lokaljc and follow The View at Lokal Instagram @Theviewatlokal.

Photo Credit: Create & Align

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