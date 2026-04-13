Review: THE DYNAMO ROOM at 2 Penn Plaza-A Gem in the Neighborhood

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The Dynamo Room is a stunning grill house located at 2 Penn Plaza in the heart of midtown. This gem of a restaurant is elegant, yet approachable and an ideal destination for theatergoers, sports fans, area shoppers, commuters and many more. There’s nothing quite like it in the neighborhood, a charming and stylish spot where you can enjoy drinks, small plates or a full satisfying meal.

There is seating for all size parties whether you are going to see a Knicks game or a concert at MSG, planning date night, or stopping by solo for a drink after work. And now with the nice weather, the spacious and welcoming patio is open for guests.

(Photo Credit: Gentl & Hyers)

The Dynamo Room is from Sunday Hospitality, the team that is behind other notable restaurants in NYC that include Rule of Thirds, Café Chelsea, Sunday in Brooklyn and others. We applaud them for ushering in a new era of dining in the Penn District

The menu has been created by Partner and Executive Chef, Derek Boccagno in collaboration with Sunday Hospitality’s Co-founder Chef Jaime Young. While steakhouse fare is one of the stars in the menu, there are also vegetarian, vegan, and light meal choices.

(Photo Credit: Gentl & Hyers)

The beverage menu by Sunday Hospitality’s Beverage Director, Brian Evans features a finely curated collection of classic cocktails with clever twists, wine, beer, spirits and spirit-free cocktails. It’s seamless to pair drinks with cuisine.

We visited for dinner on a Thursday night before attending a show. The Knicks were home and there were plenty of fans at The Dynamo Room. The service is excellent, gracious and attentive. The restaurant even has a door that leads directly into MSG for their guests’ convenience.

The Raw Bar can kick off your dining experience and is a great table share with selections that include Shrimp Cocktail with Old Bay Mayo; the chilled 1.5lb Deviled Lobster; and the Petite Seafood Plateaux with Oysters, Mussels, Clams, Shrimp.

(Photo Credit: Eric Medsker)

For a starter, we savored a house specialty, Roasted Oysters. The succulent oysters are perfectly roasted, served with brown butter, lemon and capers. Other starters include BBQ Bone Marrow and the housemade Parker House Rolls. Salads are ideal to kick off a meal or for those who wish to eat light. Selections include Waldorf Salad, Mediterranean Salad, and Caesar Salad. For a slight additional cost, add chicken, salmon or hanger steak.

(Photo Credit: Eric Medsker)

The finest steaks, including Hangar Steak, Filet Mignon, Prime Rib, and the 30-Day Dry-Aged, Bone-in NY Strip are cooked to your exact liking. Add a house sauce such as Horseradish Cream or the Dynamo Steak Sauce to complement your beef dish. The Dynamo Burger is already a guest favorite. The dry aged beef is topped with sharp cheddar cheese, grilled onions and a special sauce served with Beef Fat Fries. And be sure to add sides as a table share like Onion Rings, Mac & Cheese, Creamed Greens, Asparagus and others.

You will definitely be pleased by the other entrée selections. The Maitake Mushroom Steak, a vegan and vegetarian dish is simply wonderful, perfectly seasoned and served with a Mushroom Bordelaise. Or consider Faroe Island Salmon, Fish & Chips, Crisp Roasted Chicken and more.

(Photo Credit: Eric Medsker)

Don’t leave without dessert or just stop by for a treat. Pastry Chef, Andrew Yeeles has created delightful choices that include Carrot Cake, Baileys Crème Brulee, Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Profiteroles, and our favorite, the Banana's Foster Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Are you looking for a great Happy Hour before catching a train or attending an event? The Dynamo Room is ready to host you from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm seven days a week with drink and food offerings so gather your group.

We’ve given our readers plenty of great reasons to visit The Dynamo Room and we know you can find many more when you enjoy your own dining experience.

The Dynamo Room serves lunch, dinner, Bar Fare and Happy Hour. They are located at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10121. The main entrance is on 33rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue. For more information, hours, of operation and menus, please visit The Dynamo Room | Grillhouse & Oysters Near MSG & Penn Station and call 203.297.9744.

Lead Photo Credit: Interior by Gentl & Hyers

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