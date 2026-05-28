Review: LA PECORA BIANCA Makes its Wonderful Broadway Debut

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We are excited to welcome La Pecora Bianca to the Theater District. The beloved Italian restaurant has just opened its largest venue yet and it is ideal for all those who are seeing shows on the Great White Way. Located at 1633 Broadway between 50th and 51st Street, you can enjoy their delectable Italian fare, beautiful venue, and top-notch service whenever you are in the neighborhood. They serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunches.

The restaurant’s decor shines as bright as the lights on the theaters’ marquis. The interior design with its high ceilings, expansive windows, and attractive accents invites a cheerful, delightful experience. Among the many touches is a dramatic draped ceiling installation, an awning-inspired bar canopy, and a color palate that will remind you of a bright and elegant Italian seaside resort. In the warm weather, guests can also choose al fresco dining.

Mark Barak, Owner and CEO of La Pecora Bianca stated, “For this location, we wanted to create something that feels bigger, bolder, and more energetic — a restaurant that responds to the scale and vibrancy of the Theater District while still feeling warm, transportive, and unmistakably Italian.”

(Photo Credit: Liz Clayman)

We stopped by in the evening for an early dinner. In addition to La Pecora Bianca’s house favorites, there are menu items designed just for their new Theater District location. Guests who are off to a show appreciate the 3-course pre-theatre special that has delicious choices and ensures you will make your curtain right on time. Some of the pre-theater appetizers include Little Gem Caesar or Meatballs. Then choose from an entrée such as Tagliatelle Bolognese with rich sauce of beef and pork over al dente pasta, Chicken Paillard or Faroe Island Salmon. And top it off with a luscious cannoli.

If you prefer to order a la carte, there are some menu items that shouldn’t be missed. Order a Neapolitan style pizza for the table with enticing toppings like their Margharita, Truffle with mascarpone, parmesan, black truffle, whipped ricotta, or our favorite, the Salsiccia topped with house-made sausage, jimmy nardello peppers, and onions.

(Photo Credit: Liz Clayman)

Appetizers include a fan-favorite, the Too Much Fried Mozzarella. It is breaded and crispy on the outside with melty mozzarella on the inside, served with vodka sauce and pesto. The Roasted Cauliflower is the best you’ll ever have served with grapes, fresno chili, parmesan breadcrumbs.

Tantalizing mains include the LPB Burger and Branzino along with entrees that are exclusive to the location include the Pork Piccata, Linguine with Jumbo Lump Crab, Fusilli Gigante, and the NY Strip Steak. Add a side for the table that includes their Asparagus with tomato butter or Crispy Brussels Sprouts served with rosemary honey, lemon, and chili flakes. With so many great selections, you will be inspired to return again soon.

The beverage menu is vibrant and pairs beautifully with food choices. It’s Spritz season and La Pecora Bianca has unique refreshing ones like their Raspberry Limoncello Spritz with limoncello and fresh raspberry topped with prosecco. Irresistible craft cocktails include their Out of Office, a balanced blend of tequila, mezcal, aperol, pineapple, and lime. Wines with an emphasis on Italian producers and beer is also available. And for those that prefer there are Zero-Proof drinks.

(Photo Credit: Liz Clayman)

Never leave without dessert. Tasty Italian treats are a great finale to your meal. Olive Oil Cake, Tiramisu for Two, Indulge your sweet tooth and relax over coffee, tea or an aperitif. It’s also a nice opportunity to enjoy a house favorite, their Espresso Martini.

La Pecora Bianca currently has 7 locations in NYC with another opening soon and one slated to open in Miami. You are never far from the wonderful Italian fare you’ve been craving. The restaurant in the Theater District is at 1633 Broadway. For more information, visit www.lapecorabianca.com/location/theater-district/ and follow along on Instagram at @lapecorabianca.

Photo Credit: Lead Interior Photo by Brian Ferry

Reader Reviews

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...