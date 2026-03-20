Review: THE CONSULATE in Midtown-An Elevated Dining Experience to Treasure

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There’s a reason why guests make The Consulate in Midtown a favorite dining destination. From the first minute to the last, you are treated like a very special guest in this charming, sophisticated restaurant. Located at 44 West 56th Street, it is perfectly positioned for people who are visiting Broadway, Radio City, New York City Center, Rockefeller Center, and the Museum of Modern Art or Central Park. Plan a luncheon, dinner, pre-theatre meal, Happy Hour, or a weekend brunch.

The Consulate owners are twin brothers Kiril and Metodija Mihajlov. Their careers exemplify a shared passion for hospitality. The Mihajlovs provide guests with a dining experience that wonderfully blends culinary excellence with warm and welcoming refined service.

Executive Chef Alan Vargas has created a menu that combines French and American influences offering delicious options for all palates and preferences. From seafood and meats to vegetarian dishes, the choices are very enticing.

Beverage Director Jelena Maksimovic has done a fabulous job of curating the menu of drinks that will suit every taste and style. Start with a cocktail. The Consulate Old Fashioned is a favorite made with bourbon, mezcal for a smoky touch, angostura and burlesque bitters. The Lola is a balanced blend of rum, violet liquor, lemon, orgeat, pineapple, and dry lime. There’s a great choice of beers such as Allagash Witte, Lagunitas IPA, and La Chouffe Blond Beer. The global wine list has choices by the bottle or glass that can be perfectly paired with the cuisine. For those that prefer, non-alcoholic drinks provide a refreshing alternative. And of course, a top selection of spirits round out the beverage program.

We dined early in the evening at The Consulate in Midtown after spending the afternoon in the area and before seeing show. The Mushroom Truffle Flatbread is a must and it’s a wonderful table-share topped with sautéed wild mushrooms, goat cheese, Pinza bread, truffle oil, and chives. Salads are also great openers. The Caesar Salad is impeccably prepared with baby romaine lettuce, white anchovies, pecorino, croutons, and bottarga. There’s also Burrata and Arugula Pesto and the Brussels & Kale Salad. The Crispy Artichokes are unique, deep fried and served with a lemon aioli. Other appetizers include Crab Cake, Escargots, French Onion Soup, as well as a great Raw Bar selection and Sushi.

Explore the array of entrees. The signature dish is Short Rib Cavatelli. The tender braised short ribs are served with a light cavatelli pasta topped with a creamy herb ricotta. Simply delicious! Other savory mains include Roasted Branzino, Miso Glazed Salmon, Roasted Chicken, and more.

Steakhouse fare is popular at The Consulate with their Steak Frites, 8-ounce Filet Miignon, 14-ounce Ribeye Steak, 16-ounce Dry-Aged T-Bone, and the 48-ounce Tomahawk Steak for Two. Order a classic sauce for your steak and add some sides to complement your dinner such as Creamed Spinach, Whipped Potatoes, and Grattin.

If you love dessert, and who doesn’t, The Consulate’s offerings are a wonderful finale to your meal. The Pineapple Upside Down Cake is simply scrumptious with just the right amount of sweetness. Other desserts include Tiramisu, Chocolate Lava Cake for 2, Crème Brullee and Bread Pudding. Linger a little longer over coffee, tea or an after-dinner drink and enjoy the restaurant’s fine ambiance.

The Consulate is a gem of a restaurant. Be one of the many New Yorkers and guests of the city that relish their elevated, seamless dining experience.

The Consulate is located at 44 West 56th Street New York, NY 10019. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit http://midtown.theconsulate.nyc/ and call 646-850-1100. Follow them on social media @theconsulatemidtown.

Photo Credit: Interiors by Patrick Dolande

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