Review: CARNEGIE DINER & CAFÉ Satisfies Cravings for All Your Favorites

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There’s a reason why people all around New York City plan meals at Carnegie Diner & Café. With multiple New York City locations, you’re never far away from delicious food choices that include all-day breakfast/brunch and a diverse menu that has been designed for everyone’s appetites and taste preferences. It’s ideal for parties of all sizes including families with youngsters. You can depend on the fact that friendly servers are helpful and efficient, ready to assist you to make your best menu choices.

We came by for an early dinner at one of the newest venues located on 6th Avenue and 47th Street in the Diamond District. The restaurant is close to the Theater District, Radio City, Rockefeller Center, MOMA, and great shopping. This bright, airy spot has floor to ceiling windows, comfortable booths, tables for two, and a spacious bar. And if you’re looking for a convenient grab and go, stop by to check out the croissants, muffins, and delectable pre-prepared sandwiches.

By 6:00 pm, the Carnegie Diner & Café was humming with couples, families, and friends’ groups all enjoying meals and treats. We decided to do some table sharing and started our meal with appetizers. The Spinach Pie is the best you’ll ever have with a flaky phyllo dough crust filled with perfectly seasoned spinach and feta cheese. The lightly fried, succulent Coconut Shrimp is served with a sweet chili dipping sauce. Add bacon to the creamy Mac & Cheese for an especially flavorful dish.

If you love pastrami, Carnegie Diner and Café serves sandwiches with layers of tender, lean meat that couldn’t be better. Their iconic Reuben is served with a generous portion of crispy fries and a salad of greens dressed with balsamic vinegar. Guests return again and again for other sandwiches that include their fantastic burger selection, BLT Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Chili Dog, Tuna Salad and other savory choices.

Carnegie Diner & Café also is tops for entrees such as their Fish N’Chips, Fettucine Alfredo, Roasted Salmon and Organic Half-Chicken. Their two-course Theater Menu is only $29.95 that includes your choice of an appetizer and entree. You can even add a dessert for $5.00.

End your meal with a sweet finish. At the front of the house, you can view all of the yummy offerings. The Apple Pie is as good as mom makes and the cakes like the Carrot Cake, Tres Leches, and Gourmet Red Velvet Cake are scrumptious. The OMG 24 Layer Cake is a chocolate lovers’ dream. There’s also desserts like their Baklava, Key Lime Pie, and ice cream treats. Stop by any time to enjoy these tasty items.

We’ll be back soon for the all-day breakfast and brunch menu. Who can resist Avocado Toast, Classic Benedict, Chocolate Pancakes, Classic French Toast, the Vegetarian Omelet and so much more.

Good new for our readers. Carnegie Diner & Café has their newest NYC location on the 2nd floor of voco Times Square - Broadway by IHG at 711 7th Avenue just steps from the Great White Way.

Carnegie Diner & Café in the Diamond District is located at 1185 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10036. They are open seven days a week from 7:00 am to midnight. To learn about all of their locations, and access menus, please visit Home | Carnegie Diner & Café in NY, NJ, and VA.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carnegie Diner & Cafe

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