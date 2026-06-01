Pride Season at THE STANDARD HIGH LINE

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We want to share with our readers two Pride Month offerings happening at The Standard, High Line this June.

Starting June 14th from July 5th, Drag Brunch at The Standard Grill is turning up this Pride season with Body Beautiful Brunch with Essa Noche, a weekly drag brunch celebrating body positivity, performance, and self-expression. Hosted by star queen Essa Noche, guests can also expect a rotating cast of special queens each week.

Upcoming Shows:

-June 14th with guest host Beaujangless & Mo’Riah

-June 21st with guest host Horrorchata & Charlene Incarnate

-June 28th with guest host Scarlet Envy, Julie J & Mariyea

-July 5th with guest host Venus Mystique & Daniela Darling

The hotel has partnered with some of their favorite NYC Gay bars for Proud & Poured to serve the below Pride cocktails at The Standard Grill, The Standard Soda Shop, and The Standard Biergarten. $8 from each cocktail will go to support The Ali Forney Center, whose mission is to protect LGBTQ+ and at-risk youth from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to be independent.

Offered from June 1 - July 1, 2026.

Cocktails guests can try:

-Animal Punch by Animal in Brooklyn

-Lavender Menace by c'mon everybody in Brooklyn

-Butch Queen by Good Judy in Brooklyn

-Paloma Daddy by VERS in Manhattan

The Standard High Line is located at 848 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014. For more information, visit The Standard, High Line Hotel, New York | The Standard Hotels and call 212.645.4646.

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Standard