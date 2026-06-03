Paper Mill Playhouse’s Carriage House-West Side Story Inspired Menu

Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond.

Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of seeing the Paper Mill Playhouse production of "West Side Story" and now guests can relish a show themed menu at the recently opened F.M. Kirby Carriage House on the theater's campus. It's a great part of your show experience.

Paper Mill Playhouse is bringing the flavor and energy of West Side Story to the table with a special theater-inspired dining experience at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House beginning May 28.

Created to complement the iconic musical’s highly anticipated run, the limited-time pre-theatre prix fixe menu blends New York classics with vibrant Latin influences inspired by West Side Story.

The three-course menu features themed dishes that directly tie into the production, including:

• Jets vs. Sharks Salad with mixed greens, blood orange, avocado, halloumi, and cilantro lime dressing

• Anita’s Arroz con Pollo with Spanish rice, green olives, and capers

• Somewhere by the Sea featuring grilled grouper with mango salsa

• Fire Escape Grilled Flat Iron Steak served with pommes frites and chimichurri sauce

• Sharks Shrimp Cocktail with ginger horseradish cocktail sauce

• A New York Rumble Chocolate Cake with espresso mascarpone cream

• Mango Empanada with coconut crema

Limited-Time Signature Beverage Lineup

To accompany the themed menu, the Carriage House has also introduced a limited-time lineup of specialty cocktails inspired by the spirit and energy of New York City.

The Jet Sangria delivers a bold blend of red wine, dark berries, citrus, and warming spice notes, while the Shark Sangria offers a brighter tropical profile with pineapple, citrus, and passion fruit.

Guests can also enjoy the NY Rumble Cooler, an alcohol-free sparkling rosé-and-peach refresher designed to capture the bright lights and lively pace of New York City.

Concessions exclusives include a Frozen Mango Margarita and the Pi-NO-Colada, available alcohol-free or with rum.

“West Side Story is rich in culture, music, and flavor, and this menu allowed us to have some fun creatively connecting the dining experience to the production,” said Executive Chef Jacques Marra. “From dishes like Anita’s Arroz con Pollo to the Jets vs. Sharks Salad and tropical-inspired cocktails, guests will feel immersed in the spirit of the show before the curtain even rises.”

The Carriage House recently reopened following a major restoration as part of Paper Mill Playhouse’s ongoing campus transformation and is now welcoming both theatergoers and the public on select non-performance dates.

The West Side Story prix-fixe dinner and themed cocktails will be available for a limited time during the production’s run.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, NJ. For reservations, schedules, and additional information, visit Paper Mill Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Foxtrot Media