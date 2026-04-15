Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros of Carversteak

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Carversteak, the beloved modern steakhouse in Las Vegas from Carver Road Hospitality, recently opened in Midtown at 305 W 48th Street. Spearheaded by CEO Sean Christie and the team behind award-winning Carversteak Las Vegas, Carversteak NYC marks the restaurant’s first national expansion, joining the group’s New York portfolio alongside Rosevale Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop.

Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros oversees culinary operations across Carver Road Hospitality’s award-winning venues nationwide including Carversteak NYC. His background includes leadership roles at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro at The Venetian Resort, and the three-Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon at The Mansion at MGM Grand. The menu is anchored by a robust steak program alongside elevated interpretations of steakhouse classics, playful shareable small plates, and refined raw bar selections.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Ontiveros about his career and Carversteak.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking came at a young age. I still remember waking up on weekend mornings to watch Great Chefs of America, Jacques Pepin and Julia Child. I was influenced and inspired by the love and attention to detail that was given to the food and more importantly how it made people feel. I grew up in a small Texas town and appreciated other cultures and styles of food around the world. Not just steak and potatoes lol. I still remember the day my father taught me how to make eggs for the first time around the age of 9 or 10 years old . Growing up it was almost tradition that every weekend was spent cooking with family and friends. Creating memories and experiences was what drove me into the culinary world. I even took home economics class in high school. Mind you, I was the only male in the class, but I was not complaining about that one bit. Lol

Who were some of your career mentors?

They may be personal like family members or professionals you have met in your schooling or work. Some of my biggest professional mentors that helped pave the way and are a huge part of who I am today are; My culinary instructors from Le Cordon Bleu in Austin, TX, Chef Thomas Keller, Chef Joel Robuchon, Chef Claude Le Tohic, Chef Josh Crain, Chef Mark Hopper. My wife and kids are also huge mentors in the fact that they have been supportive and have sacrificed so much while understanding what I was doing to get to where I am today! Thank you.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

You can mention ethnic specialties or the types of food you enjoy preparing and presenting. My culinary style has been influenced heavily by French and Asian Cuisine. Specifically Korean. I love incorporating the two.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

You can mention how your personal culinary approach is unique or a few signature dishes. Creativity on demand. I can invent dishes, tweak classics, or help improvise from random ingredients. Take the lobster en croute for example. That is a take on a pot pie and lobster thermidor.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is Korean BBQ, Dim Sum and Classic French brasserie / bistro type food.

Carversteak NYC is open for dinner service seven days a week from 5pm-11pm. Reservations are available on CarversteakNYC.com/Reservations. For more information, visit Carversteaknyc.com and follow @carversteaknyc.