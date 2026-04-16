Ormsby Wilkins to Retire as American Ballet Theatre Music Director

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American Ballet Theatre's longtime Music Director Ormsby Wilkins will conclude his distinguished tenure with the Company at the end of the 2026 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House. David LaMarche, a member of ABT's music staff since 1998, has been appointed to succeed him as Music Director.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Wilkins was named Music Director of American Ballet Theatre in November 2005, where he had been a guest conductor since 2000. Over more than two decades with the Company, he has been a defining artistic force, shaping ABT's musical identity through his leadership of the orchestra, close collaboration with dancers and choreographers, and unwavering commitment to the art of ballet.

“To have had the privilege of collaborating with the world-class dancers, musicians, and staff of ABT has been a profound pleasure during my time with this Company,” said Wilkins. “I would like to extend particular gratitude to the ABT orchestra, which provides the highest level of musical expertise to every performance, while maintaining the most sensitive and flexible accompaniment for the dancers. And last, but not least, a huge thanks to the audiences who have been so generous in their acknowledgement and support.”

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe said, “Ormsby's impact on ABT is immeasurable. His musical leadership, collaborative spirit, and profound understanding of ballet have shaped generations of dancers and musicians. He has elevated every performance he has conducted, and we look forward to celebrating his extraordinary legacy with our audiences at the Metropolitan Opera House.”

During his tenure, Wilkins conducted a wide-ranging repertory encompassing the great classical ballets as well as significant works of the 20th and 21st centuries. He traveled extensively with the Company, working closely with local musicians to maintain ABT's musical standards across diverse venues and cultures. His collaborations with orchestras throughout North America, Europe, and Asia reflected both his international stature and his dedication to musical excellence wherever ABT performed.

Wilkins's international career spans more than four decades. After completing his musical studies at the Conservatories of Sydney and Melbourne, he joined The Australian Ballet, becoming resident conductor in 1982. The following year, he moved to Europe, where he was appointed conductor of England's Sadler's Wells Royal Ballet (now Birmingham Royal Ballet), touring extensively across North and South America, Eastern Europe, Israel, and Southeast Asia.

Prior to joining ABT, Wilkins spent 16 years as Music Director of the National Ballet of Canada, earning widespread critical acclaim for his leadership of the National Ballet Orchestra.

At American Ballet Theatre, Wilkins conducted numerous landmark performances, including Swan Lake and Frederick Ashton's The Dream, both filmed for PBS's acclaimed Dance in America series, bringing ABT's artistry to audiences nationwide.

During the upcoming Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House, Wilkins will be conducting performances of Swan Lake, Onegin, Don Quixote, and Sylvia.