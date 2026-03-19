Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to Perform at Dance Lab NY

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Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet returns to Manhattan from its recent home in Brooklyn with an evening of new ballets, including two world premieres, set to music by Grieg and JSBach, played live on violin and piano, March 20 at 7 PM.

The program will feature the World Premiere of a Magloire work set to Grieg's luscious third violin sonata, with costumes by emerging costume designer Allison Morgan.

For the second premiere, a series of solo dances, Magloire has selected another composition by Grieg - his Slatter (peasant dances) op. 72 for piano.

The evening will come to a rousing finale with Magloire's Chaconne, set to J.S. Bach's iconic violin solo. Originally premiered in 2024 at the castle of Kothen, Germany, where Bach wrote his violin work, the densely patterned choreography celebrates the composer's richly textured music.

"The women danced it as a calm ritual", wrote critic Leigh Witchel, "Magloire...had the wisdom to ignore everything that came before and concentrate on his own relationship with music and Bach...it was an assimilation and a salute...but also a benediction."