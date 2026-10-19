Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Will Return to Teatro Tivoli BBVA

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Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will return to Portugal with performances at Teatro Tivoli BBVA in Lisbon from Nov. 19-22. The all-male ballet company, known as The Trocks, will perform a program that combines classical ballet technique with comedy and parody.

The engagement is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4 and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m. The performances will run approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. The production is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older.

Founded in New York in 1974, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo features male dancers performing both traditionally male and female ballet roles, including roles that require dancing en pointe. The company applies classical ballet technique to comic interpretations of traditional works while maintaining the choreography and conventions associated with the repertoire.

The Lisbon program will draw from works including “Swan Lake,” “Paquita” and “The Dying Swan,” alongside original pieces. The company’s performances use exaggerated gestures, theatrical characterizations and physical comedy to parody familiar ballet traditions.

The individual dancers scheduled for the Lisbon performances have not been identified in the venue’s published event listing. The engagement is promoted by UAU and forms part of the company’s 2026 international touring schedule, which also includes a performance in Porto on Nov. 17.

Tickets cost €22.50 to €40 and are available through the Teatro Tivoli BBVA website and its linked ticketing service. Discounts include 10% for patrons younger than 18 and older than 65, 10% for groups of more than 20 people and 15% for groups of more than 50. A 50% discount is available for designated accessible seating. Children younger than 3 are not admitted, and tickets are required for children ages 3 and older.

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