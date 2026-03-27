Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Preview of La Verdad's UNCHAINABLE VOICES

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Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present La Verdad's Unchainable Voices on Friday, April 17 at 7PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli.

La Verdad presents Unchainable Voices, a work that speaks to the profound history of Black women who have stood as both the foundation of civilization and its most tireless stewards. Their benevolent songs-bold, unwavering, unchainable-have galvanized societies forward, even as they have often been silenced, ignored, or marginalized. Unchainable Voices is a multidisciplinary artistic work rooted in dance and movement that celebrates the power, resilience, and cultural impact of Black women's voices throughout history.

La Verdad presents Unchainable Voices, a work that speaks to the profound history of Black women who have stood as both the foundation of civilization and its most tireless stewards. Their benevolent songs-bold, unwavering, unchainable-have galvanized societies forward, even as they have often been silenced, ignored, or marginalized. Unchainable Voices is a multidisciplinary artistic work rooted in dance and movement that celebrates the power, resilience, and cultural impact of Black women's voices throughout history.

The New Work Preview will be followed by a Q&A with the choreographer and a reception in the Lobby Gallery. There will be an open rehearsal on Wednesday, April 15 at 4:30PM and advance RSVPs are requested here.