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Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Preview of La Verdad's UNCHAINABLE VOICES

The event will feature a Q&A with choreographer Vernard J. Gilmore, and a reception in the Lobby Gallery.

By: Mar. 27, 2026
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Preview of La Verdad's UNCHAINABLE VOICES Image

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present La Verdad's Unchainable Voices on Friday, April 17 at 7PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli.

La Verdad presents Unchainable Voices, a work that speaks to the profound history of Black women who have stood as both the foundation of civilization and its most tireless stewards. Their benevolent songs-bold, unwavering, unchainable-have galvanized societies forward, even as they have often been silenced, ignored, or marginalized. Unchainable Voices is a multidisciplinary artistic work rooted in dance and movement that celebrates the power, resilience, and cultural impact of Black women's voices throughout history.

La Verdad presents Unchainable Voices, a work that speaks to the profound history of Black women who have stood as both the foundation of civilization and its most tireless stewards. Their benevolent songs-bold, unwavering, unchainable-have galvanized societies forward, even as they have often been silenced, ignored, or marginalized. Unchainable Voices is a multidisciplinary artistic work rooted in dance and movement that celebrates the power, resilience, and cultural impact of Black women's voices throughout history.

The New Work Preview will be followed by a Q&A with the choreographer and a reception in the Lobby Gallery. There will be an open rehearsal on Wednesday, April 15 at 4:30PM and advance RSVPs are requested here.


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