Dancers Over 40 to Honor Five Broadway Performers at 18th Annual Legacy Awards

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Dancers Over 40 will celebrate five fabulous Broadway performers at their 18th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner Monday, December 7th 2026 at NYC's Lips Restaurant, 6-9 pm. This celebration honors their own members Anthony Marciona, Bill Nabel, Lenora Nemetz, Monica Tiller and Candace Tovar, hosted by DO40 member Harold Flowers (Boudoir LeFleur). There will be guest speakers and performances by Boudoir LeFleur and Zeta Jones and special surprise guests.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. Some of these performers began their professional careers when Nixon was president - from ZORBA to A CHORUS LINE and 42nd Street and many, many more dance-related companies. Definitely over hundreds of years of performance between them all!

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The current DO40's Board Of Directors includes Sharon Wendrow, Loni Ackerman, Ken Bloom, Patrick McCarthy, Leni Anders, Lawrence Leritz, Sasha Spielvogel and Eileen Casey.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 06 Hrs 37 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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