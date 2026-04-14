DANCE LIVES HERE Initiative To Launch In Edmonton On International Dance Day

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Dance Lives Here, a new initiative celebrating Edmonton’s dance community, will launch on April 29, 2026 with a free public event at Edmonton City Hall. The lunchtime program will take place from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in recognition of International Dance Day.

Presented by members of the Edmonton dance community in partnership with the Alberta Dance Alliance, the event will feature live performances, remarks from local artists, and an introduction to the new campaign promoting dance across the city.

DANCE LIVES HERE

The initiative aims to highlight the scope and impact of dance in Edmonton, which includes 13 professional companies, 48 semi-professional groups, and 43 independent artists. The city is also home to 79 recreational dance groups, 123 registered studios, and more than 6,100 youth currently training in dance.

EVENT DETAILS

The April 29 launch event will take place at Edmonton City Hall and is free to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience performances and learn more about the campaign’s goals and future programming.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Dance Lives Here is supported by the Alberta Dance Alliance and the Edmonton Arts Council through the City of Edmonton, organizations that continue to contribute to the development and visibility of the local dance sector.