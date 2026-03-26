American Dance Festival Reveals 2026 Season With 49 Performances In Durham
The season will include 49 performances by 26 companies and choreographers, alongside nine world premieres, 12 ADF commissions, and 13 company debuts.
The American Dance Festival has announced its 2026 season, with performances scheduled from May 27 through July 25 in Durham, North Carolina. The season will include 49 performances by 26 companies and choreographers, alongside nine world premieres, 12 ADF commissions, and 13 company debuts.
SEO Blurb: The American Dance Festival has announced its 2026 season in Durham, North Carolina. The lineup includes 49 performances, world premieres, and international collaborations. The festival will run from late May through July across multiple venues.
The 2026 season will take place across venues including Page Auditorium, Reynolds Industries Theater, von der Heyden Studio Theater, the Carolina Theatre, Mutual Tower, and ADF’s Scripps Dance Studios. Educational programming will run from June 13 through July 25 alongside the performance schedule.
The festival will open with choreographer Jesse Factor, whose solo work draws inspiration from both Martha Graham and Madonna. Returning companies this season include Mark Morris Dance Group, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Pilobolus, and Paul Taylor Dance Company. International collaboration remains a key focus, including a partnership between Shen Wei Dance Arts and the Guangdong Modern Dance Company.
Additional programming includes a site-specific work at Mutual Tower by Stephan Koplowitz, the annual Footprints program featuring ADF student performances, and the Made in NC series presenting world premieres by North Carolina-based artists.
WALLY CARDONA & MOLLY LIEBER
May 27–29 at 7 pm; May 30 at 2 pm & 7 pm
ADF’s Scripps Dance Studios
BODYTRAFFIC
June 8 at 7 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
JESSE FACTOR
June 17 at 7:30 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
BILL T. JONES/ARNIE ZANE COMPANY
June 18 & 19 at 7:30 pm
Page Auditorium
CAMILLE A. BROWN & DANCERS
June 20 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
MADE IN NC
June 22 at 7:30 pm
Page Auditorium
I-LING LIU & STACY MATTHEW SPENCE
June 23 at 7:30 pm; June 24 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm
von der Heyden Studio Theater
PIONEER WINTER COLLECTIVE
June 25 at 7:30 pm
Carolina Theatre
CHARLOTTE BALLET
June 26 at 5:30 pm & 8 pm; June 27 & 28 at 1 pm & 4 pm
Jewish for Good
KIMBERLY BARTOSIK/DAELA
June 27 at 7:30 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
TERE O’CONNOR DANCE
June 30 at 7:30 pm; July 1 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm
von der Heyden Studio Theater
MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP AND MUSIC ENSEMBLE
July 2 & 3 at 7:30 pm; July 4 at 5 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
MONICA BILL BARNES & COMPANY
July 7–10 at 7:30 pm
von der Heyden Studio Theater
FOOTPRINTS
July 11 at 7:30 pm; July 12 at 3 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
STEPHAN KOPLOWITZ
July 11 at 1 pm & 3 pm; July 12 at 11 am & 1 pm
Mutual Tower
PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY
July 15 & 16 at 7:30 pm
Page Auditorium
SHEN WEI DANCE ARTS & GUANGDONG MODERN DANCE COMPANY
July 17 at 7:30 pm; July 18 at 5 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
LI CHIAO-PING DANCE
July 22 at 7:30 pm
Reynolds Industries Theater
PILOBOLUS
July 24 at 7:30 pm; July 25 at 5 pm
Page Auditorium
Ticket Information
Tickets will go on sale May 5 and can be purchased through the festival’s website or the Duke University Box Office. Discount programs will include multi-show packages, youth ticket offers, and reduced pricing for young adults and educators.
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