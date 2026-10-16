Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Unveils New York City Center Season and More Fall Programming

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Following a five-city international tour through London, Zürich, Brussels, Paris, and Madrid, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return home for its 2026-27 New York City Center season, running December 2, 2026, through January 3, 2027. The season will kick off with a special Opening Night Gala on December 2 with multiple Grammy Award-winning artist SZA and Award-winning filmmakers Spike Lee and Tonya Lee as Honorary Chairs. The one-night-only celebration will feature an excerpt from Judith Jamison's Hymn and the world premiere of Jamar Roberts' Power of Love, celebrating legendary music icon Luther Vandross.

The five-week season will also include the world premiere of A Matter of Time by Yue Yin, the company premiere of In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated by William Forsythe, and a new production of Alvin Ailey's Pas de Duke. Because of popular demand, three additional performances of Jamar Roberts' Power of Love are now scheduled on Dec 20 (eve), Dec 27 (eve), and Jan 2 (eve). Alongside these electrifying new works, audiences will experience Ronald K. Brown's rapturous Grace, Jamar Roberts' spiritual Song of the Anchorite, and treasured repertory including Judith Jamison's Cry and Alvin Ailey's Night Creature, Memoria, A Song for You, and his most cherished masterpiece, Revelations.

Mason Evans Receives 2026 Princess Grace Award

AILEY celebrates company member Mason Evans, recipient of the 2026 Princess Grace Award for Dance Performance, recognizing his exceptional artistry and promise as an emerging talent. Nominated by fellow Ailey dancer and 2017 Princess Grace Award winner Jacquelin Harris, Evans joins a distinguished group of Ailey artists who have received this prestigious honor, reflecting AILEY's ongoing commitment to nurturing excellence and innovation in dance.

Alicia Graf Mack Releases Debut Children's Book Introducing Rhythm

An exciting new venture from AILEY Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack bridges her passion for dance, education, and children with the release of Introducing Rhythm, her debut children's book featuring illustrations by Justin Campbell. Set for release on November 9 during National Children's Book Week, the book encourages young readers ages 4–12 to embrace their individuality, celebrate diverse dance styles, and discover the rhythm within them.

Celebrate the official launch of Introducing Rhythm with Alicia Graf Mack on November 15 at The Joan Weill Center for Dance. Open to all ages, the event will feature readings by Ms. Graf Mack at 11:00am and 1:00pm, along with performances by The Ailey School students showcasing dance styles from the book, and an opportunity to purchase a copy on-site. RSVP to Join Ms. Graf Mack for this special book launch at ailey.org/introducing-rhythm-official-book-launch.

Introducing Rhythm will make its way to New York City Center this winter with Passport to Rhythm, a new post-performance family program that will take place after select Sunday matinee performances on December 13, December 20, and January 3. This interactive experience will transform City Center's Grand Tier into a dance playground where children can move, listen, and learn together while exploring dance forms featured in the book, including ballet, tap, modern, and hip hop. Led by City Center Teaching Artists, the program also includes appearances by Ms. Graf Mack and Justin Campbell, with Introducing Rhythm available for purchase on-site. Through this unique extension of the book, New York City Center is creating an engaging space for families to experience the joy of dance. Learn more about the world of Rhythm, and pre-order your book today at introducingrhythm.com.

AILEY Launches Legacy in Motion Podcast

This Fall also marks the launch of AILEY's official podcast, Legacy in Motion with AILEY, hosted by Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack. Featuring conversations with artists whose lives and work have been shaped by Alvin Ailey's vision, the first three episodes are now available on major streaming platforms (YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music) with new episodes releasing biweekly. Listen to Legacy In Motion with AILEY now at ailey.org/legacy-motion-podcast.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Partners With Rockefeller Center for Rise

Ahead of National Dance Day, Rockefeller Center and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater unveiled their first-ever dance film, Rise. The short film features seven Ailey dancers moving throughout Rockefeller Center, performing versions of signature choreography reimagined by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing. Rise blends the company's rich artistic legacy with one of New York City's most iconic landmarks and highlights the belief that dance is for everyone by showcasing the energy, diversity, and creativity of the city through movement, fashion, and music.

The partnership extends beyond the screen with free public dance workshops this fall led by AILEY teaching artists, reinforcing the collaborations central message, “New York is best experienced together.” Watch the collaboration film Rise and learn more about these public workshops at rockefellercenter.com/new-york-moves-you.

AGOLDE Partners With AILEY for Flyweight Collection Campaign

Denim brand AGOLDE is celebrating the launch of its new Flyweight collection with a special campaign created in partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Starring Alicia Graf Mack and Ailey dancers Constance Stamatiou, Kali Marie Oliver, and Corrin Rachelle Mitchell, the campaign honors the intersection of fashion, movement, and artistic expression while giving back to the arts. Through the end of 2026, AGOLDE will donate 10% of Flyweight collection sales to AILEY, directly supporting the organization's mission to inspire, educate, and create opportunities through dance. For more information and to shop the Flyweight collection, visit agolde.com.

Ailey II Continues Fall Tour and Announces School Performances

Ailey II is bringing the energy and artistry of the next generation of dance to audiences across the Northeast of the United States this fall. The company's tour, which began in Nantucket, Massachusetts, concludes in Fairfield, Iowa, at the end of October. This new season features an exciting lineup of repertory that includes the world premiere of Ailey II Artistic Director Francesca Harper's In the Moment, Ronald K. Brown and Arcell Cabuag's Open Door, and Alvin Ailey favorites, including the speedy Flight Time and playful Night Creature.

Following the tour, Ailey II will join the excitement of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's season with special school-time performances at 11:00am on December 8 and 10 at New York City Center. Led by Ailey II Artistic Director Francesca Harper, these educational programs offer New York City students an engaging introduction to the world of dance through performance excerpts, behind-the-scenes insights about the industry, and interactive discussion with the company artists, inspiring a new generation to learn about AILEY.

The Ailey School Students to Perform Memoria at New York City Center

Students from The Ailey School are preparing for one of AILEY's most cherished traditions: performing in Alvin Ailey's Memoria at New York City Center. This work brings together dancers from The Ailey School, Ailey II, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in a beautiful collaboration that honors the legacy of Mr. Ailey's dear friend Joyce Trisler. For many students, these performances mark their New York City Center debut and a memorable milestone in their professional journey. The students will dazzle the City Center stage December 9 at 7:30pm, December 11 at 2:00pm, and December 13 at 7:00pm.

Ailey/Fordham BFA in Dance Prepares for Fall Performances

The Ailey/Fordham BFA in Dance began the academic year with students preparing for the Senior Choreography Concert, October 27–28, and the annual Fall Concert, November 11–13. These performances showcase original student choreography and works created during the fall semester by renowned choreographers. Combining professional dance training at The Ailey School with Fordham University's distinguished liberal arts education, the Ailey/Fordham BFA in Dance prepares students for successful careers both on and off the stage. Applications for the 2027-28 school year are currently being accepted through November 1, 2026.

Ailey Horton Technique Certification Program Receives Accreditation

The Ailey School is also proud to celebrate a major milestone for the Ailey Teacher Certification Program: Ailey Horton Technique. The Level I curriculum is officially accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance Commission. The certification provides comprehensive training in Ailey Horton pedagogy and methodology while deepening the understanding of how the technique informs Alvin Ailey's choreography. Applications for the 2027-28 cohort are open now through March 1, 2027.

Ailey Extension Offers Legacy Workshop Series and Popular New Active Aging Workshops

Ailey Extension is excited to bring back the special Ailey Legacy Series. In celebration of the New York City Center season, dance fans of all experience levels are invited to learn to move like an Ailey dancer from current and former company members. Beginning November 2 with a special Masterclass with Alicia Graf Mack and continuing through January 9 with a celebration of Alvin Ailey's birthday, the series offers unique opportunities to connect with the Ailey legacy throughout the season. Additional masterclasses will be taught by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers Yannick Lebrun on November 9 and Ashley Kaylynn Green on November 16. The annual fan-favorite Revelations Around the World workshop returns on December 5, offering dancers across the globe the opportunity to learn choreography from the iconic masterpiece online for free. This series also includes the

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