Young Musicians Wanted For Live Performance Opportunity 

The Gordon Duncan Experience, the Celtic big band run by Horsecross Arts is looking for talented young musicians to take to the Perth Concert Hall stage as part of an upcoming performance project.

Musicians aged between 14 and 21 of intermediate level and above on any instrument from throughout Scotland are invited to audition for the opportunity to join The Gordon Duncan Experience and perform with the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland on Saturday 22 January 2022.

The successful participants will work with The Gordon Duncan Experience Musical Director Patsy Reid and a host of top Scottish musicians on selected dates in October, November, December and January to rehearse and prepare for the performance. There is no charge for taking part and the project is open to anyone in Scotland. Rehearsals will take place both online and in person.

Launched by Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre in 2010 in honour of late, great Pitlochry piper Gordon Duncan, The Gordon Duncan Experience plays and creates music rooted in Scottish traditions with influences from jazz, rock, pop and classical. The young musicians who have come through its ranks have performed at high-profile events and shared the stage with some of Scotland's top artists, with many of them going on to study and make a career in music and performance.

Commenting on the success of The Gordon Duncan Experience's recently completed online composition project and the excitement of getting back to live performance, Patsy Reid said:

"After months of valuable and productive get togethers online, our unique Covid-friendly composition project will bear fruit in just a couple of weeks and I am also thrilled to confirm that we are at last making plans to perform again at the wonderful Perth Concert Hall. On 22nd January 2022, we will be taking part in a special collaborative concert with the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, performing specially arranged new music as well as some Gordon Duncan classics.

This will be my first live event as Musical Director and I cannot wait to meet the current members in person as well as welcome new players in time for rehearsals starting in late October. Young people have missed out on so much over the past 18 months and I promise that we will make up for lost time and never take a note for granted!"

Auditions for The Gordon Duncan Experience will take place online on Saturday 9 October. To book a time slot email engagement@horsecross.co.uk.

The performance with the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland is on 22 January 2022. Tickets on sale soon at www.horsecross.co.uk.