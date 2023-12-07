Young Artist Competition Gold Medalists To Perform With VSO USA In January

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2023/24 season continues with the 2023 National Young Artist Competition gold medal winners on January 20-21 at Skyview Concert Hall. This annual program is regularly among most anticipated of the VSO's symphonic season and is now drawing viewers from across the nation via live stream. Violinist Esme Arias-Kim of Illinois will perform Ernest Chausson's Poeme, saxophonist Diego Chapela-Perez of Texas will perform Alexander Glazunov's Concerto in E flat Major for Alto Saxophone and String Orchestra, and pianist Xinran Shi of California will perform Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Esme Arias-Kim is a student of Robert Lipsett, and is in 11th grade. Diego Chapela-Perez is a student of Scott Plugge, and is in 12th grade. Xinran Shi is a student of Hans Boepple, and is in 9th grade.

In the second half of the program, Maestro Brotons will conduct the great Danish composer Carl Neilsen's Symphony No. 3. Nielsen's work is a significant part of the cultural identity of Denmark. Known as Sinfonia Espansiva, it premiered in 1912 amid growing international strife in Europe. Despite this, Symphony No. 3 is a contagiously optimistic work, powerful and bold. It is one of Nielsen's most significant works, and unique in featuring two vocal parts which will be performed by local star vocalists Alexander Adams and Saori DeBruyn.

The 2023/24 symphonic series is sponsored by United Grain Corporation.

One hour prior to the program's start on both performance days, a pre-concert talk on the history of the works on the program will be held in Skyview Concert Hall for all ticket holders.

Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now.

What: Nielsen Sinfonia Espansiva

When: Saturday, January 20 at 7:00 pm, Sunday, January 21 at 3:00 pm

Where: 1300 NW 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98685

Tickets: Individual tickets available at Click Here

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the return of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

The VSO tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 45th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.